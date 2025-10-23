Cincinnati Weekend Picks October 24-26

Embed from Getty Images

For those who can’t get enough of spooky season, this is Halloween weekend part one! For everyone else, it’s a few beautiful crisp days in October. Whichever side you fall on, there will be plenty to keep you busy. Here are a few events to check out.

UC Homecoming

Thousands of alumni will descend upon Clifton for a weekend of Bearcat pride. Friday will feature campus tours, a band reunion, and the Athletic Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at 7 p.m. in Fifth Third Arena. The main events will take place on Saturday with the homecoming parade taking off at noon down Clifton Ave. and the big game at 4 p.m. against the Baylor Bears. Fri, Oct 24 and Sat, Oct 25, University of Cincinnati, Clifton

Cincinnati Comic Expo

This year’s Expo is all about celebrating the Man of Steel—17 different actors from different Superman properties will be in attendance including seven performers who have played the hero himself and two actresses who’ve taken on the role of Supergirl. There will also be plenty of panels, vendors, artisans, cosplay contests, and video game tournaments. Admission is $80 for the weekend, $30 for Friday, $40 for Saturday, and $35 for Sunday. Fri, Oct 24-Sun, Oct 26, Sharonville Convention Center, 11355 Chester Rd., Sharonville

Pumpkin SmashFest

The Morrow Arts Center is giving you the chance to destroy pumpkins in any which way you choose. A $10 smash pass will get you goggles, smashing tools, a pumpkin, and entry into the smash zones. A portion of the proceeds go to Myles Ahead Rescue Sanctuary and all pumpkin debris will be given to local farms for compost and feed. Fri, Oct 24, 6-10 p.m., Morrow Arts Center, 10 Miranda St., Morrow

Cincinnati Coffee Festival

More than 60 coffee and coffee-adjacent vendors will pack the Music Hall ballroom for this highly caffeinated festival full of samples, demonstrations, competitions, live music, and more. Ticket prices vary based on time and day with all profits benefiting the environmental advocacy and initiatives of the Ohio River Foundation. Sat, Oct 25 and Sun, Oct 26, 8 a.m.-3 p.m., Music Hall, 1241 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine

Bark or Treat

Your dog will get to take part in canine tick-or-treating, a photo booth, and a costume contest. Local pet bakery, Pugalicious, will be providing treats. While the dogs can’t drink craft MadTree beers, they’ll be able to enjoy doggie ice cream. There will also be adoptable dogs from Proud Pups Rescue. Sat, Oct 25, noon-3 p.m., MadTree Brewing, 3301 Madison Rd., Oakley

Cincinnati Pride 5K

It’s the fourth annual fundraising race for Cincinnati Pride with options to run, walk, or roll the 5K course through Lunken Playfield. Participants are encouraged to dress up—the best individual and group costumes will win prizes. Registration is $30 and the official afterparty will take place at Streetside Brewery with one dollar from every drink purchase going to Cincinnati Pride. Sat, Oct 25, 3 p.m., Lunken Playfield, 4740 Playfield Ln., Linwood

An Americana Celebration

JBM Promotions and The Southgate House Revival have put together a killer three-stage lineup of Americana artists including Junior Brown, Bill Kirchen, Robbie Fulks, and Elizabeth Cook among others. Parts & Labor BBQ will also be on-site providing food. Tickets are $50 and all ages are welcome. Sat, Oct 25, 4 p.m., Southgate House Revival, 111 E. Sixth St., Newport

Nate Bargatze Stand-Up

This two–time Saturday Night Live host, most recent Emmy-awards emcee, and Grammy nominee will be taking the stage at Heritage Bank Center. Due to high demand, Bargatze will be in town for two days of his Big Dumb Eyes World Tour. Tickets start at $56.85. Sat, Oct 25 and Sun, Oct 26, 7 p.m., Heritage Bank Center, 100 Broadway, downtown

For the Love of Kids Festival

Beech Acres Parenting Center is throwing a free children’s festival at Ziegler Park. Families will get to enjoy zoo animals, activities from the Museum Center, a DanceFix dance-along, circus performers, inflatable games, face painting, balloons, drumming, crafts with the CAC, free food, and much more. Attendees will also get to vote on the People’s Choice winner for the “From Heart to Art” Teen Art Competition. Sun, Oct 26, noon-4 p.m., Ziegler Park Lawn, 1322 Sycamore St., Pendleton

Bengals Ring of Honor Game

Joe Flacco and the Bengals will face off against one of Flacco’s old teams, the New York Jets, at this game honoring 2025 Ring of Honor inductees Dave Lapham and Lemar Parrish. Lapham and Parrish will be the Rulers of the Jungle and be officially inducted during a ceremony at halftime where they’ll receive their iconic Ring of Honor jackets. Tickets start at $88.30. Sun, Oct 26, 1 p.m., Paycor Stadium, One Paycor Stadium, downtown