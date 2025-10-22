What’s the Buzz on the Cincinnati Coffee Festival?

Illustration by Johnny Ruzzo

Judi Cogen, event director for the Cincinnati Coffee Festival, spoke to us about the impact of the festival over the years.

Who came up with the idea of the festival?

Cogen: In 2017, Rich Cogen, executive director of Ohio River Foundation, had the idea of holding a coffee festival in the Cincinnati area. The connection between coffee, tea, and water quality seemed to make a coffee festival a great fit for the region.

How has it supported the mission of the Ohio River Foundation over the years?

The funds raised by Cincinnati Coffee Festival allow us to provide high-impact STEM programs, execute high-value habitat restoration projects, and continue to advocate for protection and improvement in water quality. We achieve this through programs like River Explorer and Mussels in the Classroom, planting more than 10,000 trees annually and our new 1,000-acre pollinator habitat project, and advocating for a comprehensive Ohio River watershed ecosystem restoration program.

How has the festival changed after the COVID-19 lockdown?

In general, I think people are more conscious of others’ space. And our timed entry system helps control crowds. Other than that, not much has changed. We still use compostable single-use cups for sampling. In 2024, 3,045 pounds of waste were composted at the Cincinnati Coffee Festival, preventing greenhouse gas emissions equivalent driving a car more than 2,000 miles. Our fabulous Green Team makes sure that all sample cups, coffee grounds, tea leaves, and leftover crumbs from the festival become fertilizer for local farmers, landscapers, and gardeners rather than going into landfill. We are proud to be the most environmentally conscious and sustainable festival in the Midwest.

What’s new for this year?

This year we have all new demonstrations, a brand-new selfie station, wonderful new music artists, and our first-ever virtual swag bag. We have a great mix of returning vendors and brand-new companies attending, sharing coffee, tea, chocolate, baked goods, ceramics, and more. Of course, we’re also bringing back the perennial favorites like the Latte Art Throwdown where baristas from around the region compete to determine the best latte artist in the region.

What have attendees responded to most since you started producing the festival?

One of the great things about the Cincinnati Coffee Festival is that people really like that the event is tied to an important cause. After all, without great water, you can’t have great coffee.

In addition, our vendors meet attendees where they are in their coffee experience. If you just want to taste some coffee and see what you like, that’s great. If you want to learn about where beans are sourced, they’re happy to discuss the farmers and regions they work with. If you want to discuss the different methods of brewing, they have tons of information they are happy to share.

Why do you think coffee is such an important part of people’s lives?

Coffee is about taking a moment for ourselves. It’s a small indulgence in our everyday life. It’s also about community and bringing people together. And there’s that all important shot of caffeine!

Is there anything else you want our readers to know?

Many of our sessions sell out in advance, so we encourage people to buy their tickets well before the event.

FYI The Cincinnati Coffee Festival takes place on Oct. 25 & 26 at Music Hall.