Cincinnati Weekend Picks October 2-4

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Happy October! It may not be BLINK or Halloween yet (check here for a comprehensive list of spooky events), but the city still has plenty of great events to check out. Here are just a few.

Bobcat Goldthwait Stand-Up

Legendary comedian, writer, director, and actor Bobcat Goldthwait will be performing three sets at Commonwealth Comedy Club. Shows are at 8 p.m. on Thursday and 7:30 or 9:45 p.m. on Friday. Tickets are $38 in advance or $43 on the day. Thurs, Oct 1-Fri, Oct 2, Commonwealth Comedy Club, 522 Fifth Ave., Dayton, KY

Cincy Bookstore Crawl

26 independent bookshops will be extending their hours and offering activities for this three-day literary extravaganza. At you first shop, pick up the official Bookstore Crawl Passport and get it stamped at every stop. Each stamp enters the participants into a prize drawing, with a “Super Crawler” drawing for more those that visited 22 or more bookstores. Fri, Oct 2-Sun, Oct 4, various

Essex Studios Art Walk: Paint the Town Red

This edition of Essex Studio’s Art Walk is a celebration of all things Cincinnati Reds with special guests from the Reds Hall of Fame including Big Red Machine member George Foster. There will also be open studios, artist and musician showcases, food, drinks, and a photography exhibit to recognize October as Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Admission is free. Fri, Oct 2-Sat, Oct 3, 6-10 p.m., Essex Studios, 2511 Essex Pl., Avondale

Mutual Dance Theatre Presents: South Chicago Dance Theatre

MDT’s 55th season, Heritage, Unfolding: A Season of Histories, kicks off with the Cincinnati premiere of Chicago’s buzzy South Chicago Dance Theatre. The South Side company is renowned for utilizing a blend of contemporary and historic choreography to reframe intergenerational trauma narratives and celebrate cultural connection. There will be an audience talk-back on Friday and a pre-show interview on Saturday. Tickets start at $39. Fri, Oct 2-Sat, Oct 3, 7:30 p.m., Aronoff Center Jarson-Kaplan Theatre, 650 Walnut St., downtown

Sunflower Festival

Roam through fields of vibrant blooming sunflowers at Gorman Farm’s annual fall festival. Attendees can also enjoy hayrides, live music, a corn maze, a vendor market, food trucks, educational stations, farm animals, a beer garden, and more barnyard fun. Tickets are $15 for adults or $10 for kids and seniors. You can also buy sunflowers for $1 a stem or $10 for a dozen. Sat, Oct 3-Sun, Oct 4, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Gorman Heritage Farm, 10052 Reading Rd., Evendale

Fall Bonsai Show

The Bonsai Society of Greater Cincinnati will be showcasing over 60 bonsai at the Krohn conservatory. Miniature arborists will get the chance to network, shop from vendors, take beginners workshops and get expert advice. Plus, internationally renowned Bonsai artist Jennifer Price will be doing a live styling demonstration on Saturday morning. Tickets are included with Conservatory admission. Sat, Oct 3-Sun, Oct 4, 10 a.m.-8 p.m., Krohn Conservatory, 1501 Eden Park Dr., Eden Park

Barktoberfest

It’s Glendale’s ninth annual canine celebration complete with a dog costume parade/contest, games with prizes, a puppy kissing booth, and on-site adoptions. The humans in attendance can also enjoy live music, concessions, vendors, and raffle baskets. Sat, Oct 3, 1-5 p.m., Harry Whiting Brown Community Center, 231 E. Sharon Rd., Glendale

Big Gay Mainstrasse Bar Crawl

As part of Kentucky’s annual Bourbon and Belonging week, Old Kentucky Bourbon Bar is hosting a bar crawl for NKY’s queer community. This self-paced no-cover crawl starts at OKBB before moving on to Juniper’s, Creative House of Art & Design, Wiseguy Lounge, Larry’s, Up & Over, Gypsy’s, Rosie’s, and Bar 32. If you’re still rarin’ to go after nine bars, head to Second Spirits at 9 p.m. for the Rhinestone Rodeo Drag and Burlesque Revue. Sat, Oct 3, 2-6 p.m., Old Kentucky Bourbon Bar, 629 Main St., Covington

Mammoth Music & Arts Festival

For this year’s Mammoth Fest, there will be five music stages, over 30 performers, craft vendors, an artist alley, an expanded kids area, food stands, a bourbon lounge, and a beer garden featuring the exclusive Mammoth Festbier by West Sixth Brewing. Check the website for the official performance schedule and festival map. Sun, Oct 4, noon a.m.-11 p.m., Sixth St. between Saratoga and York, Newport