Cincinnati Weekend Picks May 23-25

Photograph courtesy Taste of Cincinnati

It’s a three-day weekend! Enjoy and luxuriate in your extra-long mini-break with one of the many cool events happening around town.

RIGHTS NOW! Fest: A Benefit For Transgender Rights

Six musical acts will take the stage at the Woodward to rally for trans rights and raise money for Equitas Health Center. This 18+ concert will feature The Perfect Children, Shiny Old Soul, Velvet Velma, Kelly Eryn, Molly Morris, and ROBOHOBO. Tickets are $15 in advance or $18 at the door with all proceeds going to Equitas. Fri, May 23, 7 p.m., The Woodward Theater, 1404 Main St., Over-the-Rhine

Dive-In Movie: Finding Nemo

You’ll feel like you’re swimming around the Great Barrier Reef with Nemo at Ziegler Park Pool’s first Dive-In Movie of the year. Tickets for Finding Nemo are $12.51 and preregistration is required. The movie will begin at dusk with food and drink available for purchase. Fri, May 23, 7:30 p.m., Ziegler Park Pool, 216 Woodward St., Over-the-Rhine

Taste of Cincinnati

The city’s biggest food festival is taking over downtown for three days of live music, drinks, and food from over 75 eateries. The festival will be split into three different zones—main, food trucks, and Findlay Market—with stages in each featuring some of the best musicians in town. If you want to narrow down your options, check out the Best of Taste list and try the winning dishes. Sat, May 24-Mon, May 26, 11 a.m., Fifth St. & Main St. to Columbia Pkwy., downtown

EARTH2YART: An Eco Bazaar

The Yart Sale, a local LGBTQ-led art sale, is back for a sustainability-focused bazaar. Vendors will be set up at Heart of Northside including vintage clothing curators and printmakers like Stephanie Berrie alongside activities like crafting, item swaps, raffles, and more. Sat, May 24, 4-8 p.m., Heart of Northside, 4222 Hamilton Ave., Northside

Ocelotapalooza!

Have you ever seen a zookeeper sing? You’ll get the chanced at Ocelotapalooza, a karaoke party hosted by the Greater Cincinnati Chapter of the American Association of Zoo Keepers. This 21+ event will feature karaoke, drinks, raffles, merch, and more. Funds raised—including 10 percent of all bar sales—will go to Friends of Laguna Atascosa National Wildlife Refuge for the rescue of endangered ocelots. Sat, May 24, 5-8 p.m., Tokyo Kitty, 575 Race St., downtown

Purr, Paint, and Sip

Purrfect Day Cat Café is offering a night of snuggles and art at this special Paint and Sip that includes a full session in the cat lounge and a two-hour painting class. Tickets to this 16+ events are $60 and include kitty lounge time, the class, all painting materials, and a non-alcoholic drink with refills. Sat, May 24, 5-8 p.m., Purrfect Day Cat Café, 25 W. Eighth St., Covington

May Festival: Renée Fleming Sings The Voice of Nature

For the headlining show of this year’s May Festival, soprano Renée Fleming—five-time Grammy winner and National Medal of Arts recipient—will perform nature-inspired songs from her album Voice of Nature: The Anthropocene. Featured pieces include works ranging everywhere from Mozart to Björk and will be accompanied by gorgeous footage from the National Geographic Society. There will be a pre-concert talk at 6:30 p.m. as well as a visit from WAVE Foundation Animal Ambassadors before the show. Tickets start at $36. Sat, May 24, 7:30 p.m., Music Hall, 1241 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine

Carol Ann’s Carousel 10-Year Anniversary Celebration

To celebrate the 10th birthday of the beloved downtown carousel, Cincinnati Parks will be throwing a party at Smale Riverfront Park. There will be carnival games, live music, character entertainment, food stations, and free carousel rides. Sun, May 25, 11 a.m.-7 p.m., Carol Ann’s Carousel, Eight E. Mehring Way, downtown

Boozy Book Fair

Roebling Books and Northwood Cider Co. are joining forces to create the ultimate experience for grown-ups who long for the days of their school book fairs. You’ll be able to enjoy an adult beverage while browsing the selection of books, puzzles, gift sets, and merch. Sun, May 25, 1-4 p.m., Northwood Cider Co., 2075 Mills Ave., Norwood