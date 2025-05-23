Local Fabric and Craft Shops to Fill the Joann Fabric Void

Photograph courtesy Indigo Hippo

Joann Fabric has filed for bankruptcy. What does that mean for sewers and crafters in the Greater Cincinnati area? While the established chain will be missed by many, the closure allows shoppers to take a closer look at small businesses near them, empowering the local economy and strengthening community connections.

Indigo Hippo

Aiming to keep creativity accessible, Indigo Hippo is not your typical craft supply shop. Classified as a Creative Reuse Center and arts programming non-profit, the organization offers creative materials at pay-what-you-can pricing. Their mission is “To broaden access to creativity, reduce waste, and inspire a sense of possibility by giving creative materials a second life in the hands of our community.” Indigo Hippo is often thought of as an art supply thrift experience, unique from a standard craft supply store.

“With the loss of a fabric resource like Joann Fabric, we are hoping to spread more awareness of creative reuse and thrift as an option for sourcing fabric,” says executive director Emily Drake. “In our 9 years of existence, fabric has always been one of the most frequent materials we receive as donations, so we are excited for more people to learn they can find good quality fabrics at creative reuse resources like ours.”

1334 Main St. Over-the-Rhine, (513) 918-4917

Silk Road Textiles

Located in College Hill, Silk Road Textiles offers a variety of fine fabrics and yarns to the local fiber arts community. The shop provides a selection of ethically made textiles from around the world, supporting many women-owned businesses and female creators in the process. Be sure to check out the store’s classes, which include beginner’s knitting, beginning crochet, and kids’ beginner sewing.

6106 Hamilton Ave., College Hill, (513) 541-3700

Around the Corner Fabrics

Around the Corner Fabrics in the heart of Covington provides vibrant fabrics, batting, pattern books, and a selection of gifts. The shop also hosts a multitude of classes to help customers build confidence in their sewing and quilting skills.

13 W. Southern Ave., Covington, (859) 261-1600

Scrap It Up

Another one of Cincinnati’s creative reuse nonprofits, at Scrap It Up you can both donate and purchase crafting materials. Motivated by sustainability, the shop helps divert materials from the landfill. You may find some unique up-cycled items while digging through the shelves.

5935 Ridge Ave., Pleasant Ridge, (513) 717-0852

A World of Beads

A World of Beads in Blue Ash prides itself on over 30 years of beading expertise. The store offers even more than the name implies with services like jewelry repair, permanent jewelry, rocks and stones, wedding jewelry, parties, and classes. Stop by anytime and make your own gemstone stretchy bracelet, choosing from a custom mix of beads for a perfect fit.

9500 Kenwood Rd., Blue Ash, (513) 871-5600