Lytle Park Wine & Food Festival Returns With Over 78 Vinos to Try

Photograph courtesy Lytle Park Hotel

Lytle Park Hotel will be throwing its second ever Wine & Food Festival on May 17. This year, attendees will be able to try over 78 different wines, enjoy gourmet food by Subito Executive Chef Joe Helm, listen to live music, and meet distinguished vintners for a good cause.

The original festival was thrown to celebrate the reopening of Lytle Park, but the organizers always believed it could become something bigger. “What we realized is that there is a strong wine community in Cincinnati that doesn’t have that much of an event market,” says Lytle Park Hotel Manager and former Director of Food & Beverage Chris McCutcheon.

McCutcheon and the Lytle events team aspired to emulate the success of Boston’s long-running outdoor wine festival—they even partnered with Boston Harbor Chef Daniel Bruce to plan everything perfectly. The efforts paid off and now Lytle Park Wine & Food Festival is returning with even more for guests to enjoy.

Photograph courtesy Lytle Park Hotel

This year’s festivities kick off on Friday, May 16 with the Frog’s Leap Wine Dinner at Subito. The four-course meal crafted by Chef Joe Helm and winemaker Joe Williams will feature not only the gourmet innovations of Subito, but also the complementary small-batch and back-vintage wines from Frog’s Leap Winery.

The main event will take place from 6-9 p.m. on Saturday, May 17 at Lytle Park. Attendees will get a glass and an attachable plate they can take from station to station trying the over 78 craft wines from 15 wineries coming from all over the country. For those who wish to maximize their wine experience, exclusive pre-reception VIP tastings are also available.

Chef Joe Helm’s food deserves just as much attention as the vino. Five food stations will be set up around the festival including a giant charcuterie table, a raw bar with premium seafood, and what Helm is calling the “Cacio e Pepe Action Station.”

Photograph courtesy Lytle Park Hotel

Despite the festival’s appearance as a fancy wine soirée, the Lytle team has built the event to connect and support the community—that’s why all proceeds will be going to Cincinnati Cancer Advisors. “This is not necessarily something that we profit from,” says McCutcheon. “In the spirit of giving back to the community, everything that we profit will be donated.”

This festival will take place rain or shine. In case of storms, the event team already has a plan to move the stations indoors for a hotel takeover. No matter the weather, McCutcheon wants people to come out and have fun. “The goal is really to create a sense of community in the park. The entire thing is meant to get the community out here to enjoy wine, have a nice day, enjoy food, and raise money for a good cause.”

Lytle Park Wine & Food Festival will take place from 6-9 p.m. on Satuday, May 17 at 501 E. Fourth St.