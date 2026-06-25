Cincinnati Weekend Picks June 26-28

Photograph courtesy Cincinnati Panegyri

It may be the last weekend of June, but that doesn’t mean the summer events are slowing down. From cultural festivals to juggalo gatherings, there’s something for everyone. If you want a comprehensive list of Pride events, check out our official Pride calendar.

Hamilton County Fair

Head to the county fair for a weekend of fried food, exhibitions, music, live wrestling, drag racing, a demolition derby, rides, a petting zoo, a car show, greased pig contests, and much more. Admission is $15 or $25 with a pit pass to the racing and derby. Thurs, June 25-Sun, June 28, Hamilton County Fairgrounds, 7801 Anthony Wayne Ave., Carthage

Cincinnati Magazine Pride Party

Join us on Elm Street Plaza to kick off Cincy Pride weekend! Attendees will get to enjoy music from DJ Boywife, drag performances by Johnny Justice, Guad Ala Jara, Indica Blows, Glitz, and Manuka Honey Stix-Chimera, plus games, giveaways, unlimited treats and mocktails, swag bags, and much more. Tickets are $15 until June 15 when they go up to $25—every guest over 21 will also receive two drink tickets. Fri, June 26, 5-8 p.m., Elm Street Plaza, 150 W. Fifth St., downtown

51st Annual Panegyri Greek Festival

St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church’s 51th festival will have even more Greek food, drinks, entertainment, and culture than before. Be sure to hit up all the dining booths you can to try everything from classic gyros to rich pastitsio, finishing off with a briki-brewed coffee by the indoor marketplace—and don’t leave without a box of authentic handmade Greek pastries made by the most talented Yayas in town. Plus, this year the festival is partnering with Aglemesis for a special Baklava Ice Cream. Admission is $3 for one day, $5 for the weekend, $10 for families, and free for kids 12 and younger. Fri, June 26-Sun, June 28, St. Holy Trinity – St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, 7000 Winton Rd., Springfield Twp.

Darius Rucker Concert

Country artist, Hootie & The Blowfish singer, and Reds fan Darius Rucker will be performing at Riverbend as part of his Songs of Summer tour. The singer best known for songs like “Wagon Wheel,” “Alright,” and “Beers and Sunshine” will be joined by opening acts Lauren Alaina and Austin Williams. Tickets start at $44. Fri, June 26, 7 p.m., Riverbend Music Center, 6295 Kellogg Ave., Anderson Twp.

Zoo La La

The Cincinnati Zoo’s “wildest party for a purpose” is back with up-close animal encounters, food and drink sampling from some of the city’s best restaurants, live entertainment, games, train and carousel rides, and more. Tickets are $125 for general admission or $195 for VIP which includes early entry and access to VIP pavilions. All proceeds go to the zoo’s educational programs and you can find wardrobe inspiration here. Fri, June 26, 7:30-11 p.m., Cincinnati Zoo, 3400 Vine St., Avondale

Cincinnati Pride

The day begins with the 11 a.m. parade that starts at Seventh and Plum, goes down Vine, then ends at the Sawyer Point festival grounds. The all-day festival is packed with community organizers, vendors, food trucks, drinks, live music, drag, games, crafts, and headline performances by David Hernandez, Mila Jam, Zee Machine, and Icona Pop. Sat, June 27, noon-8 p.m., Sawyer Point and Yeatman’s Cove, 705 E. Pete Rose Way, downtown

Pride Stride

While the Pride Festival is going on, head to the east end of Sawyer Point to the skating rink for some bonus activities. In addition to free roller skating, you can play table tennis, corn hole, make some art with the Taft Museum at noon, learn skate choreography at 2 from the Cincy Socialights, enjoy some roller drag from Evelyn Everything at 3, take a pilates class at 4, and do a dance workshop at 5. Sat, June 27, noon-5:45 p.m., Riverfront Rink, 907 Riverside Dr., downtown

65th Annual Flying Circus Model Airshow

Over 200 model aircrafts will take to the skies for Greater Cincinnati Radio Control Club’s 65th annual airshow. Attendees can expect to see aerial acrobatics, tricks, historical recreations, candy drops, a model space shuttle launch, and much more. Food vendors, merch, educational groups, and hobby shops will also be onsite. Sat, June 27-Sun, June 28, noon-3:30 p.m., Butler County Regional Airport. 7802 E. Airport Rd., Hamilton

Say It Louder! Music and Arts Festival

Newport’s first queer-centered music and arts festival is taking over every stage at Southgate House Revival with 23 bands including Abertooth Lincoln, Voltagehawk, and Leggy, along with community organizers from Start Today Harm Reduction, Treehouse Cincinnati, and Queer Kentucky. Tickets are $25. Sat, June 27, 5 p.m., Southgate House Revival, 111 E. Sixth St., Newport

Insane Clown Posse Concert

Put on your juggalo makeup and head to MegaCorp to see Insane Clown Posse. The band best known for horrorcore hip-hop tracks like “In My Room,” “Boogie Woogie Wu,” and “My Axe” will somehow be performing an all-ages show. Tickets start at $65. Sun, June 28, 6 p.m., MegaCorp Pavilion, 101 W. Fourth St., Newport