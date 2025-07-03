Cincinnati Weekend Picks July 4-6

Courtesy Northside 4th of July Parade

It’s Fourth of July weekend, so there will be no shortage of parties, parades, carnivals, barbecues, concerts, fireworks shows and more around the Queen City. Here are some you should check out (and here are even more Independence Day-specific celebrations).

Northside Rock and Roll Carnival

Over 25 bands will take to the stage in Hoffner Park for three nights of the best music the city has to offer. You’ll be able to catch artists like Jess Lamb, DJ Boywife, and Coastal Club with performances going through midnight each day. Thurs, July 3-Sat, July 5, Hoffner Park, 4109 Hamilton Ave., Northside

The O’Fallon Stallion Challenge

If you’re from Bellevue or Dayton, love chugging drinks, and are good at running up steep hills, the O’Fallon Stallion Challenge is for you. In this annual race, competitors will chug either a Miller High Life pony or 16 ounces of milk, run to the top of O’Fallon, and grab the trophy. The Challenge starts at high noon at the signal of “Freedom!” Fri, July 4, noon, 712 Fairfield Ave., Bellevue

Northside 4th of July Parade

The iconic and whacky Northside Independence Day Parade will take off from Hamilton Ave. at noon and make its way to Apple St. with community groups, artists, performers, and 2025 grand marshal Karen Doepke greeting the neighborhood. Fri, July 4, noon, Hamilton Ave. to Apple St., Northside

Red, White and Boom!

Special guest and Tony-nominee Joshua Henry will join the Cincinnati Pops, The Steel Wheels, Jennifer Cherest, and The Studio for Dance for this festival concert at Riverbend. Following the concert, there will be a fireworks show. Tickets are $15. Fri, July 4, 8 p.m., Riverbend Music Center, 6295 Kellogg Ave., Anderson Twp.

Kiddo Car Show

Both adults and kids have the chance to show off their rides and win prizes at this car show. You’ll get to check out all kinds of cool cars, scooters, bikes, and carts and enjoy ice cream, games, and live music. A Kiddo Car Show Space is $15 and includes admission, a four-hour reserved parking spot for a kid vehicle, contest entry, an ice cream sundae, and two drinks. The VIP Space is $25 and includes admission, contest entry, a prime spot for an adult and kids vehicle, a family-sized sundae, and two drinks delivered to your car. Sat, July 5, noon-8 p.m., L!CK, 5930 Hamilton Ave., College Hill

Urban Artifact Pickle Day

The Northside brewery will be celebrating its most famous variety of beer with a pickle eating contest (complete with a championship title belt for the winner), food from Barking Burger Company, music from Black Brass, and more. Plus, there will be a limited release of the Pickle variety pack which includes Urban Artifact’s Pickle beer, Spicy Pickle beer, and Chicago Style Relish beer. Sat, July 5, noon, Urban Artifact, 1660 Blue Rock St., Northside

All-American Birthday Bash

Sawyer Point is Celebrating Independence Day weekend with an American car showcase. Around 200 different vehicles will be on display with only the best few getting awarded. There will also be food trucks and live music. You can register your own car here. Sat, July 5, 2-10 p.m., Sawyer Point, 705 E. Pete Rose Way, downtown

Quad Skate Classic

Enjoy a sunset skate at Sawyer Point with music from DJ Dior, food trucks, a car show, and a skate showcase competition. Competitors will show off their best set of skates at 8 p.m. for the chance to win cash prizes and Skate Downtown Cincy swag. Sat, July 5, 6-10 p.m., Riverfront Rink at Sawyer Point, 925 Riverside Dr., downtown

Not Your Average Paint and Sip on Fountain Square

Join James from Not Your Average Paint and Sip as he teaches you how to paint the Tyler Davidson Fountain. Tickets are $25 and include instruction, all supplies, and one drink from the Fountain Bar. Pre-Registration is required. Sun, July 6, 11 a.m., Fountain Square, 520 Vine St., downtown