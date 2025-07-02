Where to Celebrate the Fourth of July in Cincinnati

Photograph courtesy Summit Park

Fort Thomas Independence Day Celebration

The all-day celebrations in Ft. Thomas begin early in the morning with the kids fun run at 7:40 a.m. and Firecracker 5K at 8:15 a.m. at the Mess Hall. The parade will begin at 10:30 a.m. at Highland United Methodist and end at the Nevada Building in the Midway District. Festivities will continue in Tower Park with music, food trucks, and kids activities until the 10 p.m. fireworks show. 7:40 a.m.-10:30 p.m., Ft. Thomas

Ault Park Fireworks

While the famous nighttime fireworks display is the star of the show at Ault Park’s Fourth of July Celebration, festivities will take place all day including an 11 a.m. parade, food trucks, beer, kids activities, and live music. 11 a.m.-11 p.m., Ault Park, 5090 Observatory Cir., Mt. Lookout

Northside 4th of July Parade

The iconic and whacky Northside Independence Day Parade will take off from Hamilton Ave. at noon and make its way down Apple St. with community groups, artists, performers, and 2025 grand marshal Karen Doepke. Stick around at Hoffner Park to hear som of the city’s best musicians at the Northside Rock and Roll Carnival. Noon, Hamilton Ave. to Apple St., Northside

Loveland Independence Day Celebration

Downtown Loveland will be transformed into the ultimate all-day Fourth of July celebration featuring live competitions like arm wrestling, pie eating, and an adult spelling bee as well as food trucks, live music, bingo, pedal pullers, and more. The parade will take off at 2 p.m. from Loveland Elementary and end at the intersection of Second St. and Loveland Avenue. There will also be a 10 p.m. fireworks show. 2-10:30 p.m., downtown Loveland

Red, White & Brew Braxton Grand Opening

Factory 52 will be hosting a party to celebrate both the Fourth of July and the opening of Braxton Brewery’s newest location. Musicians will play on the lawn from 2-10 p.m. until the Norwood Hometown fireworks show starts. 2-10:30 p.m., Braxton Factory 52, 4600 Beech St., Norwood

Red, White & Blue Ash

Billy F Gibbons and the BFGs will be the headlining performance at this year’s Red, White & Blue Ash event at Summit Park. The band (led by ZZ Top alum Billy Gibbons) will be followed by a 10 p.m. fireworks show from the Observation Tower. Before the concert there will be plenty of food, beer, games, and rides for the whole family to enjoy. 4-10:30 p.m., Summit Park, 4335 Glendale Rd., Blue Ash

Red, White and Boom!

Special guest and Tony-nominee Joshua Henry will join the Cincinnati Pops, The Steel Wheels, Jennifer Cherest, and The Studio for Dance for this festival concert at Riverbend. Following the concert, there will be a fireworks show. Tickets are $15. 8 p.m., Riverbend Music Center, 6295 Kellogg Ave., Anderson Twp.