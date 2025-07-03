Vegging Out on Plant-Based Sandwiches

Illustration by Molly McCammon

Buffalo Chicken Ranch from Harmony Plant Fare

With an entirely vegan menu, NYC-deli inspired Harmony Plant Fare knows its way around a plant-based sandwich. The small-batch vegan meats are made of high-protein flour, beans, and spices, then roasted to mimic the flavor and texture of deli meats. Soy curls, Buffalo sauce, and cashew ranch pair with celery, red onion, and lettuce for a delightful crunch between two toasted pieces of Allez Bakery sourdough bread. 1801 Race St., Over-the-Rhine, (513) 818-2839

Village Revival from Melt Revival

This Northside-based eatery puts an emphasis on healthy, locally sourced ingredients, and the Village Revival is full of them. Served on toasted Sixteen Bricks sourdough bread, the bright flavors of roasted red peppers and pepita pesto balance with the house-made seitan (meat substitute made of wheat gluten), and provolone and goat cheese deliver the final notes. A vegan option is also available upon request. 4100 Hamilton Ave., Northside, (513) 818-8951

Pesto and Ricotta from Rooted Juicery

Despite its name, Rooted Juicery serves up much more than juice, with a full plant-based menu of breakfast, salads, and sandwiches. The pesto and ricotta combines basil pesto, balsamic, tomatoes, vegan ricotta cheese, avocado, arugula, and sprouts, which come together into a blend of rich and light flavors. Even if you’re not vegan, the creamy, cashew-based “ricotta” is sure to please. 3010 Madison Rd., Oakley, (513) 351-2900, 1218 Vine St., Over-the-Rhine, (513) 653-3056

Nashville Hot Mushrooms from Young Buck Delicatessen

Young Buck may be known for its meats, but don’t miss out on this one-of-a-kind vegetarian offering. The fried-to-order mushrooms are thin, perfectly crispy, and coated in a sweet and spicy hot chile oil. Topped with mayo and pickles and served on soft, house-made focaccia, it’s a plant-based dupe of the classic Nashville fried chicken sandwich. This handheld requires lots of napkins after eating, but we can promise you it’s worth it. 1332 Vine St., Over-the-Rhine, (513) 287-7867

Roasted Veggie Baba from The Pickled Pig

The Pickled Pig may be known for its smoked meats, but it also specializes in fermented foods, so it makes sense that the pickles on this sandwich are next level. Served on ciabatta from Allez Bakery, marinated cucumbers and a tahini lemon dressing (roasted eggplant, zucchini, peppers, lemon juice, tahini, olive oil, and seasoning) create a powerful, zesty combination. Be warned, the cucumbers pack a tart, vinegar-filled punch that is unlike any other. 645 E. McMillan St., Walnut Hills, (513) 748-7114