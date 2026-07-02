Cincinnati Weekend Picks July 3-5

Photograph courtesy Clermont County Convention & Visitors Bureau

Happy Fourth of July Weekend! Since it’s a holiday, there are plenty of festive events to check out all around the Queen City. If you’re looking for America 250-specific activities, check out our guide here.

20th Annual Northside Rock ‘N Roll Carnival

Northside’s beloved Fourth of July music showcase is celebrating 20 years of rock ‘n roll with a killer lineup of eclectic local bands, an artisan market, food vendors, MadTree beer, special anniversary merch, and more. The carnival is free and open for all ages. Fri, July 3-Sat, July 4, Hoffner Park, 4109 Hamilton Ave., Northside

Cincy Blast

Newport on the Levee is putting on a fireworks show over the Ohio River. Festivities start at 5 p.m. on the plaza with live music, face painting, photo-ops, a DJ, and drink specials. Stick around until 10 p.m. for the fireworks display by Rozzi. Fri, July 3, 5-11 p.m., Newport on the Levee, One Levee Way, Newport

Sayler Park Fourth of July Bike Parade

Bikers of all ages are invited to jazz up their velocipedes and ride through the streets of Sayler Park as part of the annual bike parade. Riders will start at the community center and finish at the park where the best decorated bikes will receive prizes. Participation is free. Sat, July 4, 10 a.m., Sayler Park

The O’Fallon Stallion Fun Run

If you’re from Bellevue or Dayton, love chugging drinks, and are good at running up steep hills, the O’Fallon Stallion Challenge is for you. In this annual race, competitors will chug either a Miller High Life pony or 16 ounces of milk, run to the top of O’Fallon, and grab the trophy. Registration is free but donations are encouraged. Proceeds benefit the Bellevue Neighborhood Association. Sat, July 4, noon, 712 Fairfield Ave., Bellevue

Northside 4th of July Parade

The iconic and whacky Northside Independence Day Parade will march down Hamilton Ave. from Ashtree to Palm with community groups, artists, performers, and 2026 grand marshal Charlie Brown greeting the neighborhood. If you get too hot, swing by the community cooling station at WordPlay Cincy. Sat, July 4, noon, Hamilton Ave., Northside

Ohio Cardboard Boat Regatta

Over 70 whacky and unique cardboard boats will be racing down the river at New Richmond’s annual regatta. After watching the paper watercraft compete, head to the world’s only Cardboard Boat Museum for live music and other festivities. Admission is free. Sat, July 4, 1 p.m., The Cardboard Boat Museum, 311 Front St., New Richmond

Loveland Independence Day & Sesquicentennial Celebration

Historic Downtown Loveland’s town-wide day-long festival is packed with activities and entertainment for all ages including a parade, a food court with local food trucks, games, vendors, historical presentations, workshops, a pie-eating contest, World Cup viewing areas, live music, an adult spelling bee, lip-sync battles, a human slot machine, improv, raffles, fireworks, and much much more. Sat, July 4, 1-10:30 p.m., Historic Downtown Loveland, Loveland

FCC Summer of Soccer 4th of July Watch Party

Join FC Cincinnati at Braxton Brewing Co. Union for a festive World Cup watch party. Quarterfinal matches of Canada vs. Morocco and Paraguay vs. France will be screened alongside a traditional Fourth of July grill-out and activations from FCC. Stick around after the games from 7-10 p.m. to enjoy live music from Matt Waters. Sat, July 4, 4-7 p.m., Braxton Brewing Co., 8901 U.S.-42, Union

Red, White & Boom!

The annual Red, White & Boom! continues its tradition at Riverbend Music Center, where the Cincinnati Pops will perform alongside Broadway star Mandy Gonzalez, well known for her roles in In the Heights and Hamilton. The musical event begins at 8 p.m., with activities like Salsa on the Square, a family fun zone, face painting, and more preceding it. Tickets are currently on sale for $10, with $5 donated to the non-profit Disabled American Veterans. Sat, July 4, 8 p.m., Riverbend Music Center, 6295 Kellogg Ave., Anderson Twp.

Washington Park Scrabble Tournament

Woodburn Games is hosting a summer Scrabble tournament on the Washington Park porch. Gameplay is free and the competition will be open to all ages. Boards will be provided by Woodburn. Sun, July 5, 5-8 p.m., Washington Park, 1230 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine