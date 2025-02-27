Cincinnati Weekend Picks February 28-March 2

Photo courtesy Bockfest

To commemorate the arrival of spring, Cincinnati has several annual traditions that aren’t to be missed. Whether you want to ward off the snow at Precipitation Retaliation, honor Loveland’s mysterious amphibian at the Frogman Festival, or sample local beers at Mittenfest, there will be a perfect event for you this weekend.

Bockfest Precipitation Retaliation

Bockfest season will kick off with the Precipitation Retaliation ritual sacrifice at Northern Row. As per tradition, a snowman will be burned in effigy to ward off winter weather and welcome in the spring. Pints of Cooper Hellerbock will be offered for five dollars with the option of hot iron poking for a smoky flavor. The burning will begin at 8 p.m. Fri, Feb 28, 5-8:30 p.m., Northern Row Brewery and Distillery, 111 W. McMicken Ave., Over-the-Rhine

Art After Dark: Discover Together

The Art Museum is pairing up with ArtsWave Pride for this month’s Art After Dark. Special activities include performances by Bi-Okoto Cultural Center and DJ Queen Celine, docent-led gallery tours, LGBTQ-related scavenger hunts, a book sale from Roebling Books, and a short film screening of Michael Coppage’s Rainbow Box in collaboration with Pones. As always, this event is free with a cash bar. Fri, Feb 28, 5-9 p.m., Cincinnati Art Museum, 953 Eden Park Dr., Eden Park

CincyVogue Rock of Love Ball

CincyVogue is throwing a ball inspired by the 2007 reality dating show Rock of Love with music by DJ Nova, a performance by Fifi LeFay, and 12 different runway categories including face, body, realness, hand performance, and more. 16 trophies and $2,000 in cash prizes will be awarded throughout the night. This event is 18+ and tickets are $20. Fri, Feb 28, 7-11 p.m., Art Academy of Cincinnati, 1212 Jackson St., Over-the-Rhine

Revolution Dance Theatre: ‘N Concert

The only black ballet company in residence at the Aronoff, Revolution Dance Theatre, will be showcasing a new fusion of dance and storytelling created by David Choate. Dancers will be accompanied with live music by local artists Siri Imani, P. Ann Everson-Price, Shantell Hankerson, Cleocrt, and Trinity & The Band. The performance will take place in the Jason-Kaplan Theater and is recommended for ages 13 and up. Fri, Feb 28, 8 p.m., Aronoff Center, 650 Walnut St., downtown

Frogman Festival

Cincinnati’s very own cryptid, the Loveland Frogman, has its own weekend-long celebration. The amphibious festival includes artists, authors, puppeteers, dancers, presentations from cryptozoologists, live music, tarot card readings, animal visits, and more. Make sure you don your best frog ‘fit to march in the parade at noon each day. Tickets are $20 and kids ages 12 and under get in free. Sat, March 1-Sun, March 2, 9:30 a.m., Oasis Conference Center, 902 Loveland-Miamiville Rd., Loveland

Mittenfest

After being rescheduled due to inclement weather, Mittenfest will be returning to Washington Park. This beer tasting event will feature drinks from over 20 local breweries, food vendors, and DJs. Tickets are $25 and include 10 drink tickets which can be exchanged for four-ounce pours and one free Coke product. Sat, March 1-Sun, March 2, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Washington Park, 1230 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine

Adult Space Camp

The Cincinnati Observatory is holding a themed space camp just from grown-ups. This session will be themed around earth science with plenty of hands-on activities, crafts, telescope viewings, and experiments to make you feel like a kid again. Light refreshments will also be provided. Registration is $30. Sat, March 1, 7 p.m., Cincinnati Observatory, 3489 Observatory Pl., Hyde Park

SCRAPS Rescued Food Cook-Off

Some of the best chefs in town are coming together to raise money for Our Daily Bread Soup Kitchen and fight food waste. The cooks will be given 48 hours to make 300 bites out of surprise rescued ingredients. Their creations will be served up to guests at Rhinegeist who will vote on their favorites and the winners go home with championship belts. Tickets are $35 and include tastings, beer pairings, a commemorative glass, and activities. Sun, March 2, 2-5 p.m., Rhinegeist, 1910 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine

Dropkick Murphys Concert

What better way to get in the St. Patrick’s Day mindset then by seeing the Irish-American rock band live? The group best known for their song “Shipping Up to Boston” will be joined by opening acts The Menzingers and Teenage Bottlerocket. Be prepared with earplugs and get ready for a moshpit. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. Sun, March 2, 7 p.m., Andrew J Brady Music Center, 25 Race St., downtown