Cincinnati Weekend Picks April 25-27

Photograph by Steve Kohus courtesy Asianati

Both the temperature and events are heating up! From art shows to food festivals to grand openings, every inch of the city will have something fun going on. Don’t forget to check out the Art Museum this weekend for Art in Bloom!

Art After Dark in Bloom

This month’s Art After Dark event is combining the monthly after-hours party with annual Art in Bloom weekend. You’ll be able to check out the floral displays all around the museum and even build your own flower arrangement with Passion Growers. There will also be limited edition posters, music from DJ Arie, and cash bars. Admission is free. Fri, Apr 25, 5-9 p.m., Cincinnati Art Museum, 953 Eden Park Dr., Eden Park

George Lopez Live

Legendary comedian George Lopez will be performing at the Hard Rock Casino. Known for everything from the sitcom George Lopez to movies like The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl, Lopez will be bringing his signature comedic voice to the Queen City. Fri, Apr 25, 8 p.m., Hard Rock Casino, 1000 Broadway, Pendleton

Y2K Red Carpet Dance Party

Midwestern Lesbian is hosting the Y2K party of your dreams complete with photo-ops and the biggest pop hits of the 2000s. Come dressed like you’re on the red carpet for the latest Disney Channel original movie—jeans under skirts, ties as belts, butterfly clips, bedazzled tracksuits, you know the look. Fri, Apr 25, 9 p.m. Queen City Exchange, 32 W. Court St., downtown

Asian Food Fest

Asianati’s annual celebration of Asian cuisine is taking over Court Street Plaza this weekend. Over 60 vendors will be set up including Fortune Noodle House, Gabriela Filipina Cantina, Bridges, Lang Thang Group, and more. There will also be plenty of performances on both days with dance crews, DJs, martial artists, musicians, and more taking the stages. Sat, Apr 26 11 a.m.-10 p.m.;Sun, Apr 27, 11 a.m.-8 p.m., Court Street Plaza, downtown

Purrfect Day Puppy Shower

Covington’s cat café is ready to help out the canine population. Adoptable puppies from the Stray Animal Adoption Center and League for Animal Welfare will be playing in the courtyard and seeking forever homes. With a $10 donation, you’ll get 30 minutes of puppy kisses. All proceeds go to SAAP and LfAW. Sat, Apr 26-Sun, Apr 27, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Purrfect Day Cat Café, 25 W. Eighth St., Covington

Cincinnati Public Radio Welcome Weekend

It’s going to be a jam-packed weekend of performers, activities, and food trucks at the opening weekend of Cincinnati Public Radio’s new headquarters. Among the special events are CSO performances, a petting zoo, panel discussions, talks with radio hosts, presentations by Cincy Shakes, and more. Sat, Apr 26, noon-4 p.m.; Sun, Apr 27, 1-5 p.m., Cincinnati Public Radio, 2117 Dana Ave., Evanston

Greater Cincinnati Earth Day

Summit Park is encouraging guests to gather for the annual Earth Day celebration. Its theme for 2025—Our Power, Our Planet—will feature more than 100 exhibitors, local music, vegetarian food, craft beer, and environmental activities and education. Guests are encouraged to bring reusable water bottles, bowls, and silverware for the food trucks on-site. Sat, Apr 26, noon-5 p.m. Summit Park, 4335 Glendale Milford Rd., Blue Ash

ArtWorks Grand Opening

The new home for ArtWorks will be dedicated and opened on Saturday with a ribbon-cutting. Following the ceremony there will be performances by Drums for Peace, DanceFix, and MamboCombo along with speeches, tours, and art-making activities. Check out the Art-O-Mat vending machine while you’re there. Sat, Apr 26, 1-4 p.m., ArtWorks Creative Campus, 921 Curtis St., Walnut Hills

Spring Grove History in Bloom

The Spring Grove Arboretum will present historical and horticultural tours in the form of horse-drawn carriage rides. Each tour will have a theme; noon is “Horticulture In the Grove,” 1:30 p.m. is “These Are a Few of My Favorite Things,” and 3 p.m. is “So You’re Skulking Around a Cemetery.” Rides are free and first come first serve on the day. Sun, Apr 27, noon-4 p.m., Spring Grove Cemetery and Arboretum, 4521 Spring Grove Ave., Spring Grove Village

No Other Land Screening

No Other Land, winner of Best Documentary at the 97th Academy Awards, will be screened at the Woodward. It follows Palestinian activist Basel Adra as his hometown of Masafer Yatta in the occupied West Bank is destroyed by IDF forces and the alliance he forms with Israeli journalist Yuval. The film explores life under military occupation, inequalities and violence faced by people in the West Bank and Gaza, and how Israelis and Palestinians can work together to fight injustice. Tickets are $12 in advance or $15 on the day. Sun, Apr 27, 12:30 p.m., Woodward Theater, 1404 Main St., Over-the-Rhine