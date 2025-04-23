Spring Has Sprung at Art in Bloom

Photograph by Phil Armstrong

Art in Bloom returns to the Cincinnati Art Museum this weekend, April 24-27, featuring floral artworks and bloom-based designs by artists both local and international.

At this year’s event, 65 floral artists contributed to the displays arranged throughout the museum. Each creator was selected by a jury of local creatives, then assigned a piece of art currently on display at the CAM by a museum curator, and tasked with crafting a floral design inspired by that specific artwork. The floral arrangements will be placed next to the original artworks, providing two different perspectives on the same piece.

In addition to the floral designs, Art in Bloom will also host interactive workshops and exclusive programming, including the appearance of two special guests. Alexis Nikole Nelson, a James Beard Award winner and social media influencer, will host a workshop on foraging and cooking with edible plants. Natasja Sadi, an Amsterdam-based artist renowned photography and photorealistic sugar art, will create a one-of-a-kind sugar flower installation, and run sugar art workshops.

Photograph by Phil Armstrong

According to Art in Bloom co-chair Ann M. Keeling, the CAM expects Sadi’s sugar flower art installation to be a star of the show. Sadi will install her original design on the first day of Art in Bloom, which includes a mix of real and sugar flowers inspired by Dutch master paintings.

“The sugar flower art installation by Natasja is an ambitious project for this year, because we’ve never done anything like that in terms of what the floral artist are creating year-over-year,” says Keeling.

The event will feature plenty of additional activities each day including flower crown workshops, a tea party, drag shows, meet-and-greets and Q&As with the artists, and more.

Art in Bloom is one of the CAM’s most popular events, regularly drawing hundreds of visitors from around the world to Cincinnati. “I mean flowers are beautiful. There’s a connection to nature that perhaps we’re missing a little bit with all of our technology,” says Keeling.

Art in Bloom takes place from 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Thursday through Sunday and features a special Art After Dark from 5-9 p.m. on Friday, April 25. General admission is free, although some programming is ticketed.