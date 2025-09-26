Cincinnati Magazine Acquires Cincinnati Food Weeks

Cincinnati Magazine has purchased the rights to all seven of the Greater Cincinnati Food Weeks from Cincinnati CityBeat as part of a strategic expansion of its events portfolio. The acquisition, which took place September 18, also includes the integration of former CityBeat Publisher Tony Frank to the magazine’s leadership team as its new director of business development.

CityBeat founded the first Cincinnati Food Week in 2015, led by Frank, providing diners with affordable and limited-time menus at restaurants across Greater Cincinnati. Its repertoire now includes seven themed food weeks: a spring and fall Restaurant Week (taking place now through September 28), Taco Week, Pizza Week, Chili Week, Burger Week, and Wing Week.

“We’ve long admired Tony’s creativity and tenacity in developing and executing what have become staple culinary events across Greater Cincinnati,” says Ivy Bayer, publisher of Cincinnati Magazine. “These grassroots, week-long celebrations energize the entire community and offer immersive connections to our city’s vibrant food scene—perfectly aligning with our mission as the city’s magazine. Bringing these events into our portfolio is a natural expansion of our strategic vision, and we’re beyond thrilled to welcome Tony’s passion and leadership to our team to help continue this momentum.”

While under new ownership, the Food Weeks’ mission will remain the same, utilizing Cincinnati Magazine to enhance their community engagement efforts. Frank will oversee the transition of the Food Weeks and their engagement strategy, as well as lead efforts to further collaboration connections throughout the region.

“I am ecstatic to be joining the powerhouse team that encompasses Cincinnati Magazine. This is such an exciting next step for Cincinnati’s beloved Food Weeks, which are embraced by all city-wide,” says Frank. “The potential for growth and further engagement is endless with these immersive culinary experiences now being underwritten and operated by this great team, which understands and is immersed in the Cincinnati food scene like no other.”

Frank joins the magazine with more than 20 years of experience in media, marketing, and event strategy, serving in various sales and leadership positions at the alt-weekly before becoming its publisher. Frank previously served under CityBeat cofounder John Fox, who has worked as Cincinnati Magazine’s editor-in-chief since 2017.

The Food Weeks join Cincinnati Magazine’s sizable collection of events, including themed food and beverage experiences, an annual Pride Party, and this year’s first-ever Showcase of Homes, a premier, high-end, multi-home show in Union, Kentucky’s Triple Crown neighborhood. Showcase of Homes runs every weekend now through October 12.

Greater Cincinnati Restaurant Week features 78 restaurants offering three-course meals to diners this week, with some featuring specials on drinks as well. For each meal purchased, $1 is donated to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital. To date, Restaurant Week has raised more than $200,000 for the cause.

Participants can track each restaurant they eat at during the week on the Restaurant Week App, earning points for each check-in. The top 10 point-earners are entered into a drawing to win a grand prize. Participants who check in to at least three restaurants are entered to win an additional prize as well.

Following Restaurant Week and Showcase of Homes, Cincinnati Magazine will host its annual Great Cincinnati Bake-Off on October 7 at Xavier University’s Cintas Center. The next Food Week will be Taco Week October 13–19, featuring specials at 47 different taquerias and other local restaurants.