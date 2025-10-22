FC Cincinnati Draws Columbus to Begin MLS Cup Playoffs

FC Cincinnati’s path to MLS Cup commences with what fans hope will be a soccer exorcism. FCC extended its unbeaten run to five matches with a 3-0 victory over Montreal last weekend, locking in the East Conference’s No. 2 seed and setting up the second-ever postseason rendition of Hell Is Real. Columbus’ own 3-0 Decision Day victory and favorable results elsewhere vaulted the Crew out of the Wild Card Round and into an all-Ohio showdown.

Game 1 of the best-of-3 series kicks off Monday at 6:45 p.m. at TQL Stadium, followed by Game 2 in Columbus on November 2 at 6:30 p.m. If necessary, Game 3 would be back in Cincinnati on November 8.

Even the most casual Orange and Blue supporters likely don’t need reminding that the rivals’ lone postseason meeting was the Crew’s devastating 3-2 extra-time comeback victory at TQL Stadium in the 2023 East Final. Columbus’ current iteration isn’t nearly as proficient as that side, who went on to capture MLS Cup. FCC is winless in two 2025 meetings, having drawn 1-1 in Columbus and fumbled a 2-0 lead in a 4-2 home setback in July. One must peel the pages of history back to May 20, 2023, for the FCC’s last home triumph over the Crew.

Still, I say this matchup is the best possible scenario for Cincinnati. Again, the first round is a best-of-3 scenario; one poor performance—or, in the case of the 2023 East Final, one 11-minute second-half stretch—does not determine your playoff destiny. FCC has established itself as MLS’s definitive Road Warriors, too, becoming the first club in league history to win double-digit away matches in back-to-back seasons.

Moreover, combined with the Orange and Blue’s current unblemished streak (their last loss was August 30) is the defense rounding into form, surrendering multiple goals just twice over their past nine contests. Four of those games were played without starting goalkeeper Roman Celentano, who returned Saturday following an injury layoff, and all of them were played without midfield destroyer Obinna Nwobodo, who suited up Saturday for the first time since June 25.

And while FC Cincinnati welcomed back those two starters against Montreal, they played without Kevin Denkey (yellow card suspension) as well as four regulars in Ender Echenique, Lukas Engel, Matt Miazga, and Luca Orellano. In order to remain the No. 2 seed, FCC needed to match Inter Miami’s result: If Miami beat Nashville, Cincinnati would have dropped to the No. 3 seed with a tie or loss.

Both teams won handily. Miami rode a Leo Messi hat trick to a 5-2 victory, while the locals notched just their fourth multi-goal league victory in 2025. Nick Hagglund, Evander, and Brenner scored for FCC. Hagglund’s goal was his first since August 2023. Evander’s tally was his 22nd in all competitions, a new club record. And Brenner’s score was his fourth in six games since making his unlikely return to the Queen City.

Columbus remains dangerous but is not longer elite

The Crew have slumped badly in the second half of 2025, with Saturday’s win the second over their past 10 league matches. Over that same span, opponents have logged 19 goals. Former stars Cucho Hernandez and Aidan Morris, now playing in Spain and England, respectively, aren’t walking through that lockerroom door.

Yet the Crew still have the versatile attacking talents of Diego Rossi (21 goal contributions); one of the league’s premier wingbacks in Max Arfsten, who could torment FCC’s offensively minded wingbacks; and the ageless midfield metronome Darlington Nagbe, who his hanging up his cleats as season’s end following 15 MLS campaigns. Nagbe’s teammates would surely love to send him out with a fifth MLS Cup crown.

I expect Cincinnati to come out with its hair on fire Monday, feeding off the TQL crowd energy. But when that initial burst of vitality fades, can it be disciplined enough to see off Columbus’s passing game and brutalize the Crew on the counter? I can’t wait to see.

Grant Freking writes FC Cincinnati coverage for Cincinnati Magazine. You can follow him on X at @GrantFreking.