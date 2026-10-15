Bengals Say ‘Buh-Bye’ After Reeling in the Dolphins

After Sunday’s 31-24 win in Miami, the Bengals head into their (premature) bye week at 3-2. The game against the winless Fish was primarily a sweatfest that left few feeling entirely satisfied, though anything other than a 45-0 shutout leaves most fans unconvinced. All that really mattered was getting the W, and that they did, with only occasional elevations of the heart rate.

Sure, I hated the idea that a game the Bengals were in control of throughout required an onside kick going awry to become official. No one cares more about point differential as an indicator than me, and this by rights was a +21 instead of +7. Had the defense knuckled down more, had there not been a handful of blatant missed penalty calls, had the team been less sloppy, this should have been a rout along the lines of last year’s 45-21 blowout in South Florida.

There were extenuating circumstances—mainly the record-high heat and humidity at Hard Rock Stadium. (Last year’s game was four days before Christmas.) Take it from someone who has spent the majority of his life in and around the Deep South and the tropics: Those conditions are truly sapping. Many of the players postgame seemed barely able to muster commentary, they were do depleted. Joe Burrow pooh-poohed the weather, but it clearly was an issue.

The psychology was apparent. Once the Bengals went up 28-10 on yet another circus catch by Ja’Marr Chase, they clearly felt (as we all did) that Miami was incapable of catching them. Which, by the by, was true. It’s human nature to let down some with that big a lead against that mediocre an offense in that heat. So I’m not that concerned with the “comeback” the Dolphins staged late.

But there were certainly warning signs throughout that the team needs improvement in several areas. Dohnte Meyers’ kickoff return mistake that somewhat negated his huge return to start the game. Chase Brown’s red zone fumble. Erick All’s almost-fumble and bad personal foul. Dexter Lawrence’s 4-point personal foul on a field goal block attempt. While the team had just four penalties on the day, those two personal fouls were killers.

The penalties have mounted through five games, a rarity for a Zac Taylor-coached team. The Bengals are currently one of four teams with 40 penalties accepted against them, a tie for 10th-most in the league. (Penalties are at an all-time high this season across the NFL, so your eyes are not deceiving you.) Since Taylor took over in 2019, the team has been top-10 in that stat—in a good way—every year but 2022, so it figures they will improve in that area. Sunday showed that it isn’t even the number of penalties but the nature and timing of them that’s critical.

Then there was the run defense, as ever a bugaboo. It should be noted that of Miami’s 217 yards on Sunday, only 99 came from their running backs (on 24 carries). The rest was amassed by QB runs/scrambles from Malik Willis and wide receiver sweeps. And 79 also came in that fourth quarter of extended garb-aahge time, as Marv Albert used to say, and half of which happened on a Willis scramble that featured a blatant, uncalled hold on Lawrence allowing the Miami QB to escape.

The Dolphins, as other teams have been doing, kept the running game wide, away from Lawrence and Cincy’s interior strength. The back end tackling continues to be an issue, which hopefully will be rectified with the return of safety Bryan Cook to the lineup and (hopefully) Kyle Duggar getting match-fit soon. Adjusted Line Yards, Second-Level Yards, and Open Field Yards are a metric we use at FTNFantasy.com to separate responsibility for opposing running success. Right now, Cincinnati is 11th in ALY (D-line), 24th in SLY (LBs), and 28th in OFY (secondary). It isn’t exact, of course, but you get the idea of where the improvement needs to come. Especially with Lamar Jackson looming in two weeks, health permitting.

Still, after five games Cincinnati has given up 37 fewer points than 2025’s historically awful pace. That is the name of the game, right? Keep the score manageable for Joe Burrow and the offense to win it.

For all the usual moaning about the attack—Where are the explosive plays? Why can’t they run it? Why is everything pulling teeth?—Cincinnati is top 10 in yards, points, DVOA, and Drive Success Rate. Burrow hasn’t been pressured much (T-6th in Adjusted Sack Rate) and has responded with surgical play. He leads the NFL in completion percentage (71.4%) while having nine drops. Sunday marked the 31st time in his career he threw for three or more touchdowns in a game, encompassing 82 starts (many of which he played while injured or had to leave, of course).

Here too, though, there is room to improve. Brown saw Samaje Perine snipe some of his workload against Miami. Perine’s bullish style is both needed and hard to sustain over a full season, so we need Brown to get it together. He is actually in the top-20 in the NFL in YAC, though it seldom feels like it. I don’t know if Brown is feeling pressure to turn in highlight plays in a contract year, but he’s been reticent to settle for the available yards and seems to be seeking big plays, a strategy that hasn’t worked well.

In fairness, in his two main seasons as lead dog Brown has been better in the back half of the year, as these splits indicate:

2024 1ST HALF

Rushing 78-359 yards

Receiving 16-61 yards

5 total TDs

2024 2ND HALF

Rushing 151-621 yards

Receiving 38-299 yards

6 total TDs

2025 1ST HALF

Rushing 108-420 yards

Receiving 33-201 yards

3 total TDs

2025 2ND HALF

Rushing 124-599 yards

Receiving 36-236 yards

8 total TDs

Perhaps he just prefers colder weather. Brown is from Canada, after all.

The numbers serve to highlight an overall trend. The Bengals under Taylor, as I have reiterated many times, tend to use the first part of the schedule as research and development. They then retool at the bye, or sometimes midweek, concentrate on what works and what doesn’t, and play better down the stretch. It makes it hard to ever go 13-4 with that mindset, but overall you’d certainly prefer to be playing your best later in the season as opposed to earlier.

Before the season I posited that a 2-3 (or worse) record at the bye, facing a death match with the Ravens after that, would be a cause for worry. Well, we aren’t there. A 3-2 record at this point always felt like the likeliest mark, though Cincinnati probably should have beaten either Pittsburgh or Jacksonville. Still, the sky is hardly falling.

On the other hand, this is the NFL, so the only fanbases not upset about their clubs are in San Francisco, Minnesota, and Kansas City. And no doubt there is plenty of worry in those ramparts as well.

Enjoy the bye week, everyone!

Robert Weintraub heads up Bengals coverage for Cincinnati Magazine and has written for The New York Times, Grantland, Slate, and Deadspin. Follow him on X at @robwein.