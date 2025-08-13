Chef Meagan Aylward Redefines Food Education

Illustration by Jonny Ruzzo

Meagan Aylward has pretty much done it all within the culinary space. She’s been behind the scenes in restaurants from fine dining and small mom-and-pop shops to production and food nonprofits. We’re talking with her about her latest venture—teaching—as the manager of the Cr(eat)e Culinary Studio at the Cincinnati Museum Center.

How is managing the Cr(eat)e Culinary Studio different from your previous culinary experiences?

Teaching in itself is totally new. As a chef, you’re usually the person who’s behind the scenes. Narrating the cooking process has been a whole new experiment for me but in the best possible way.

Where do you draw inspiration for your menus? Are there certain criteria you have to follow based on what’s happening at the museum center?

I do truly have complete creativity over it all, which is really exciting, but sometimes there are parameters. The last series was French inspired, because we had a Julia Child exhibition here, so that was really easy. Other times, we have theme days. Recently, we had a 1950s day and we created a pop-up where I made a vignette of a 1950s dinner party, and I had a tomato Jell-O salad, a shrimp and pea aspic, and a Skyline chili aspic.

What made you want to get into teaching?

It’s a new endeavor, and I love a challenge. I have always said in the culinary world that if you’re not continuously learning, then you’ve probably hit a dead spot. And this was a great way to continue learning and to also put out the knowledge that I have. Plus it’s also really satisfying. I knew that I was going to enjoy it, but seeing the kids walk out with my recipe, and then come back and tell me that they replicated it. I didn’t realize how much that would warm my heart, but it truly did.

I heard you love to ferment. What’s your favorite thing to ferment and what draws you to the process?

My favorite thing to ferment is definitely yogurt. I was really into making miso for quite some time. I was even looking to do my own little side hustle making miso. I had a baby, though, so kind of postponing that a little bit. The main reason why I love fermentation is it’s a food preservation method.

Are there any “rules” in the kitchen that you love to break?

The one thing that I always talk about in the classes is that recipes are a guideline. And I think sometimes people take it to be so exact. I’m always trying to push [students] to, maybe not always follow the recipe—especially the one that I’m giving them. I want to give them the confidence to be like, “You know what? That just doesn’t sound right. I’m going to do my own thing.”

Cr(eat)e Culinary Studio, 1301 Western Ave., Queensgate