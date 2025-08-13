FC Cincinnati’s Push for Another Supporters’ Shield Begins

Three days after a heavily rotated FC Cincinnati exited the 2025 Leagues Cup with a 2-1 loss to Chivas, FCC dropped a 1-0 home tilt to Charlotte in its return to MLS play Sunday evening. After Philadelphia drew with Toronto, the Orange and Blue squandered an opportunity to ascend to first place in both the Eastern Conference and the Supporters’ Shield race.

Alas, Charlotte’s Kristijan Kahlina, reigning MLS Goalkeeper of the Year, delivered an award-winning performance with seven saves—including a stop in second-half injury time that prevented Miles Robinson from tying the proceedings. The visitors’ lone score came in the 85th minute, 15 minutes after Tah Brian Anunga’s red card sent Cincinnati down to 10 men for the rest of the contest. The hosts also saw Luca Orellano subbed off at halftime due to hamstring tightness.

FCC has eight matches remaining in the regular season, beginning with Evander’s Portland homecoming on Saturday evening. The locals sit second in the East, two points behind pace-setters Philadelphia in the Shield standings, and level on 49 points with West-leading San Diego. Nashville has 47 points. Lurking a bit further back is Vancouver with 45 points (and a game in hand) and Orlando and Columbus at 44 points. Inter Miami has 42 points but has played three fewer matches than Philly, Cincinnati, San Diego, Nashville, and Orlando.

Let’s take snapshot of each remaining match:

August 16 at Portland (37 points, 6th in West)

Think this game will mean something to Timbers supporters and personnel alike? I outlined Evander’s messy Portland exit recently; the MVP contender will likely receive a mixed (at best) welcome in his return to Providence Park.

August 23 vs. New York City (38 points, 8th in East)

These two frequent foes met in early May, with host New York City snuffing out the Orange and Blue’s five-match win streak in a 1-0 victory. The showing was one of the worst of the season and forecasted the Garys’ May swoon (8 out of a possible 21 points during that month).

August 30 vs. Philadelphia (51 points, 1st in MLS)

A sampling of the storylines for this banger: possible control of the Shield and East race, the deep-seated connections between the clubs (namely Pat Noonan and Chris Albright), and the Union boat-racing Cincinnati 4-1 in FCC’s first road match of 2025. Philly ranks last in MLS in passing completion percentage and second to last in successful take-ons but first in tackles, tackles won, blocks, and tackles plus interceptions. Playing against the Union is like playing pickup basketball against ex-high school football players: plenty of brawn, little technique.

September 13 vs. Nashville (47 points, 3rd in East)

The next international break comes at a fine time for FCC, who will get a week off between back-to-back showdowns against Philly and Nashville. Roman Celentano stole three points in the last meeting in Nash Vegas with his spectacular showing featuring a penalty save of former MVP Hany Mukhtar and a triple-stop on the goal line.

September 20 at LA Galaxy (16 points, last in MLS)

The 2024 MLS Cup champs remain situated near the bottom of the West after early-season injuries—as well as Riqui Puig’s ACL tear in last season’s playoffs—destroyed any chance at a repeat. But L.A. was one of four MLS teams to qualify for the Leagues Cup knockout stages, so it’s been playing better of late. Be worried if the Orange and Blue can’t crack the league’s worst scoring defense though.

September 27 vs. Orlando (44 points, 4th in East)

If Celentano stole the first victory against Nashville, Evander committed larceny the first time around vs. Orlando. The talisman scored both goals in a 2-1 triumph in which Cincinnati registered just 0.6 expected goals (compared to 2.2 for Orlando). The first goal fooled one of the league’s top goalkeepers. This matchup is typically a rugged one, too; I’d set the over/under at 25 combined fouls.

October 4 at New York Red Bulls (36 points, 10th in East)

The Red Bulls are gonna Red Bull. In three of the last four seasons, NYRB have finished with between 43 and 48 points. Last season they advanced to MLS Cup as a seven seed. They’re a mediocre club that can summon random displays of impressive soccer.

October 18 vs. Montreal (19 points, 14th in East)

FC Cincinnati could not have asked for a better season-ending opponent for either a playoff tune-up or must-win match for postseason positioning. Montreal currently is tied with D.C. United for dead last in the East.

Grant Freking writes FC Cincinnati coverage for Cincinnati Magazine. You can follow him on X at @GrantFreking.