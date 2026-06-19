Photograph by Xander Wynn, XWynn Films

For 25 years, the women of Impact 100 have awarded transformational grants to local nonprofit organizations in the Greater Cincinnati region. That’s a total of nearly $8 million, going to support local groups and their innovative projects, improving lives and transforming local communities. As Mike Goldman, former chief development officer at Redwood, says, “Impact 100 is a unique resource in our community. It brings together the power of women.”

How the Awards Work

The concept behind Impact 100 Cincinnati is refreshingly simple: Women join Impact 100 and 100 percent of their membership contributions are pooled into a collective grant fund. “My donation of $1,000 goes so much further when combined with others,” Impact 100 President Janet Collins says. “Collective Giving democratizes philanthropy, empowering virtually anyone to be a philanthropist.”

Members work in teams to evaluate the grant applicants. “We learn about the nonprofits and their missions, local challenges they face, and their innovative solutions to improve the lives of those they serve,” Collins adds. Ultimately, the membership selects which projects will receive $100,000 transformational grants. Three additional organizations receive $10,000 awards, and Impact 100 members witness the tangible difference their contributions can make.

Those members (more than 450) come from over 80 ZIP codes and range in age from teens to their 90s. Throughout the year they connect through educational panels, social mixers, and updates from past grant recipients.

Supporting Our Communities for 25 Years

Over the years, Impact 100 has provided transformational grants to organizations ranging from Crayons to Computers to People Working Cooperatively to Tender Mercies to the Wyoming Fine Arts Center, allowing these organizations to create real, lasting, positive changes. As Pam Green, president and CEO of Easterseals Redwood says, “Without sources like Impact 100 in our community, it would be a different nonprofit fabric.”

For example, a 2015 grant allowed the Freestore Foodbank to launch its Healthy Harvest Mobile Market, a program to bring healthy produce to families in food deserts. Today, the market visits more than 11 Cincinnati neighborhoods each month, year-round. Former Freestore Foodbank President and CEO Kurt Reiber describes the impact the market has on its customers. “You can’t be self-reliant if you’re always wondering where your next meal is coming from,” he says.

Grants from Impact 100 are transformational behind the scenes as well. Michelle Otten Guenther, CEO of Queen City Book Bank, knows that first-hand. The 2014 grant helped QCBB, then known as the Literacy Network of Greater Cincinnati, implement a number of programs, but it did more than that. “The grant-making process and the support that we received from Impact 100 members made us better,” she says. Reiber agrees. “It made us become more introspective and develop more best practices for our team. That’s made us a stronger organization, with or without the funding.”

The 2026 Finalists

The six finalist organizations and their projects for 2026 are:

The Bridge Adaptive Sports & Recreation

CABS: Cincinnati Adaptive Bike Share

Create the region’s first adaptive bike share program, providing free access to adaptive cycles that enable individuals with disabilities to experience the health, freedom, and connection that come from cycling in Cincinnati’s parks and trail systems.

Cincinnati ToolBank

Driving Impact: Expanding Access Through Transportation

Purchase two passenger/cargo vans to increase tool and equipment delivery for nonprofits and neighborhood groups while providing transportation for youth participating in ToolBank Academy workforce development and community leadership programs.

Giving Voice Foundation

Scaling Connections: A Vital Lifeline for Tri-State Families Facing Dementia

Expand the Creative Connections program so no family facing dementia has to navigate the journey alone, providing consistent, weekly support that transforms isolation into connection, confidence, and joy while strengthening quality of life for individuals living with dementia and their caregivers.

The Hillside Trust

Goltra Preserve Trail Project

Develop a multi-use trail loop on the 67-acre Goltra Preserve in East Westwood that will connect students, residents, and the broader community to wooded green space while strengthening stewardship through an established volunteer network.

Mary Magdalen House

Mary Magdalen House (MMH) Goes Mobile

Advance dignity and access by investing in Greater Cincinnati’s first mobile shower and laundry trailer to bring essential hygiene services and resource connection directly to people experiencing homelessness.

Mercy Neighborhood Ministries

Expanding Access to Healthcare Careers Through Hybrid Certified Nurse Aide Training

Support the development and launch of an innovative hybrid Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) training program that combines flexible, virtual online coursework with practical, in-person skills labs and competency development, thereby expanding access to workforce education and employment in healthcare settings.

Women Helping Women

Domestic Violence Enhanced Response Team (DVERT) in Adams County

Launch a DVERT Team in Adams County through which DVERT Advocates, in partnership with law enforcement will respond on scene to 911 domestic violence calls to ensure survivors and their children receive crisis support, safety planning, and pathways to stability, 24/7.

Impact 100 members and supporters of the finalist organizations gather at Music Hall on September 15 to see who gets this year’s grants.

“What’s particularly rewarding is seeing the ripple effect of our grants on not just the nonprofits and the communities they serve, but also on our members who have gained a deep appreciation for the issues and solutions. Many members have gone on to serve on boards, independently volunteer and donate additional funds,” Collins says. “Impact 100 is proud to support and advance these groups. We welcome any woman to become a member today and join us in our mission of improving lives.”