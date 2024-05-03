Celebrate Cinco De Mayo in Style Around Cincinnati

IMAGE COURTESY OF ARIANAHABICH VIA ADOBE STOCK

We may be far from Mexico geographically, but not spiritually. Here are some spots to celebrate Cinco de Mayo around town. Remember to celebrate respectfully.

Cincy-Cinco

Head to Fountain Square for the 20th anniversary Cincy-Cinco festival, presented by the Hispanic Chamber Cincinnati. The two-day event features a massive lineup of Latin American performers and bites from local restaurants like The Arepa Place and Uai Brazil Sweets & Treats. Don’t miss this authentic, family-friendly celebration of the Latino Community. May 4 and 5, 12 p.m., Fountain Square, downtown, hispanicchambercincinnati.com.

Cinco de Mayo Margarita Bar Crawl

What’s better than celebrating Cinco de Mayo with a margarita? How about celebrating with 14 of them? This Newport on the Levee crawl has seven stops, each with one house margarita and one specialty margarita. Begin at Beeline to receive your margarita passport, then get crawling. May 5, 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., One Levee Way, Newport

Cinco de Mayo at The Banks

Get your Mariachi on at this Cinco celebration at The Banks. Grab your Cinco de Mayo passport at any participating bar and hit all 6 locations for a chance to win $350 in gift cards. While you bar hop, enjoy food and drink specials and live Mariachi band La Fórmula. May 5, 4 p.m. – 9 p.m., 191 E. Freedom Way, The Banks

Cinco de Mayo Braxton Covington

Celebrate with Braxton Brewing Company’s $5 Fuerte Lager, Margarita Gose, and Tito Santana Taco Pizza from Dewey’s at this all-day Covington fiesta. May 5, 11 a.m., Braxton Brewing, 27 W. 7th St., Covington

Dia de la Frida Paint and Sip

Let the creative juices and sour beers flow and paint your very own Frida Kahlo inspired “Dia de la Frida” sugar skull while sipping on Urban Artifact’s unique array of beverages. Seating at the paint is first come first served, and the instruction lasts around two hours. $35, May 5, 1 p.m., Urban Artifact, 1660 Blue Rock St., Northside

Cinco de Mayo at The Lackman

Over-the-Rhine drinkery The Lackman is celebrating with 12 hours of drink specials. Keep the party going with $5 Pacificos and $10 Blood Orange Margaritas until 12 a.m. May 5, 12 p.m., The Lackman, 1237 Vine St. Over-the-Rhine

Cinco de Mayo Bash

Shiners on the Levee (also a stop on the Newport on the Levee Margarita Bar Crawl) has it all: a Mexican-inspired food menu, live DJ, Mariachi Band, and drink specials. May 5, 1 p.m., Shiners on the Levee, One Levee Way, Newport

Breakfast Tacos and Cinco de Mayo at Woodburn Brewing

Who doesn’t love a good breakfast taco? Starting at 7 a.m., Woodburn Brewing’s Cinco de Mayo festivities include breakfast tacos (and watching The Flying Pig Marathon runners) and specials on draft beers. May 5, 7 a.m., Woodburn Brewing, 2800 Woodburn Ave., East Walnut Hills