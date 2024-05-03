Neighborhood Bars: East

PHOTOGRAPHY BY LANCE ADKINS

By Golly’s

A snug oasis on the outer edge of Milford’s Main Street main drag, this friendly pub is as wholesome and disarming as its name. All of the requisite neighborhood bar amenities are represented, from sports on multiple TVs to cozy booths to Keno and Lotto machines, but you’ll also find an imaginative food menu led by “world famous” burgers; that might seem like an impossibly high bar to set, but trust us: The burgers are really good. 714 Lila Ave., Milford, (513) 248-4444, bygollys.com

Ali’s Bar and Grill

Just down Camargo Road from Madeira’s business strip, Ali’s is a family-friendly pub in a family-friendly neighborhood. The grill side of the business is surprisingly good for such a snug place: Truffled short rib poutine shares the menu with pizza, wings, Nashville hot chicken, and a butter burger. Wife/husband owners Alison Tepe-Guy and Dan Bowman have owned the bar for two years and are hands-on in the kitchen and generous with neighborhood causes. 7820 Camargo Rd., Madeira, (513) 271-9378, alisbarandgrill.com

The Bramble Patch

This classic neighborhood bar sits on a quiet residential corner between the Madisonville and Mariemont business districts, so grab street parking if you aren’t walking there. The pool table sits right inside the front door, inviting you to come in and play or watch—or ignore the activity and head beyond to the bar. Draft and can beer and mixed drinks are priced right, and you can nab a bag of chips from behind the bar if you need nourishment. 6768 Bramble Ave., Madisonville, (513) 271-1755

Hap’s Irish Pub

St. Patrick’s Day at Hap’s is legendary, spilling out across the back parking lot and along Erie Avenue, but don’t sleep on the pub the other 365 days of this leap year. Guinness connoisseurs know that Hap’s pours one of the best pints in Cincinnati: pour, settle, pour, settle, serve, sláinte! Doors open at 9 a.m. on weekends for those wanting to gather for European soccer matches on the telly, and three really good restaurants are right next door if you’re looking for lunch or dinner. 3510 Erie Ave., East Hyde Park, (513) 871-6477

Millions Café

Part of Mt. Lookout Square’s holy trinity of old-school faves (along with MLT and Zip’s), Millions has been a rite of passage for pool-playing, darts-throwing, beer-drinking east-siders for generations. Not much changes here, except the college kids keep looking younger and the music keeps sounding louder. Join in any number of special events, new shirt releases, March Madness brackets, and school supply drives to benefit the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Cincinnati. 3210 Linwood Ave., Mt. Lookout, (513) 815-4500, millions-cafe.com

Don’t Forget to Try…

The Bridge→ Bar sign says it all: “Need service, yell!!!”

2109 Beechmont Ave., Mt. Washington

4501 Mt. Carmel Tobasco Rd., Mt. Carmel, (513) 843-5422

3229 Riverside Dr., East End, (513) 492-7119, thehimark.com

7740 Beechmont Ave., Anderson Twp., (513) 938-3409, theloungeoh.com

3924 Isabella Ave., Oakley, (513) 531-2500, oakleypubandgrill.com

323 Stanley Ave., Columbia-Tusculum, (513) 871-6249, facebook.com/stanleys.pub