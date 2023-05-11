Cackleberry to Sling Breakfast Sandwiches at Lost & Found This Summer

Look to OTR to satisfy your breakfast cravings this summer, as popular local food truck Cackleberry will be serving its signature breakfast sandwiches at cocktail bar Lost & Found later this June.

Photograph provided by Cackleberry

Guests at the pop-up can enjoy a savory breakfast sammy—alongside coffee from Proud Hound Roasters and special brunch cocktails from L&F—on Sunday, June 11 and Sunday, July 9 from 9 a.m. to whenever they sell out.

“Collaboration and community are two things constantly driving us as a business,” says co-owner Steven Clement in a release. “After first meeting with Cackleberry there was immediately a shared headspace that we knew wanted to explore.”

Both brands say they look forward to bringing unique and creative perspectives on food and beverage to the pop-up series this summer. You can view the list of sandwiches available at the pop-up below, and visit the websites of Cackleberry—which got a top nod in our latest list of breakfast favorites—or Lost & Found for more info on their menus.