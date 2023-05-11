Our Cincinnati Weekend Picks: May 11–14

Sample wines on Court Street, see award-winning plays featuring Black stories, sing along to a sole-ful musical, watch a thrilling international movie, cheer for the Cyclones and the Cincinnati Rollergirls, and listen to slam poetry this weekend in Cincinnati.

Wine Walk on Court Street Plaza

This relaxed tasting event curated by favorite Over-the-Rhine wine shops offers pours of vino on Court Street. At the first edition of Wine Walk, you’ll get to try four selections from Revel Urban Winery, and stick around for live music and charcuterie cones from The Rhined. Cincinnati Magazine readers can save 25 percent on tickets with code “CINCYMAG25”.

May 11, 5–8 pm, Court Street Plaza, downtown

Photograph by Michael Barton, provided by CIncinnati Playhouse in the Park

August Wilson’s Seven Guitars at Playhouse in the Park

This Tony Award-winning play, part of Wilson’s American Century Cycle, finds old friends gathering to lay their pal, a gifted blues guitarist, to rest and reflecting on how his untimely death changed each of them. The show features live music and Wilson’s lyrical dialogue, which together “weaves a poetic and poignant composition about the Black American experience.”

May 11–14, Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park, 962 Eden Park Dr., Mt. Adams

Cincy Shakes Presents Trouble in Mind

Cincinnati Shakespeare Company rounds out its 2022-23 season with Alice Childress’s groundbreaking play. Trouble in Mind examines the triumphs and struggles of Wiletta Mayer, a talented Black actor on Broadway in the 1950s, when she is cast in the starring role of a “progressive” play by a newly-integrated theatre.

May 12 – June 20, Cincinnati Shakespeare Co., 1195 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine

Kinky Boots at the Aronoff Center

This sole-ful production of glitz and glam—and sky-high heels—features music by Cyndi Lauper and a fiercely funny book by Harvey Fierstein at the Aronoff this month.

May 12–20, Aronoff Center, 650 Walnut St., downtown

Cincinnati Cyclones in the Kelly Cup Playoffs

The Cyclones are putting it all on the line against the Toledo Walleye in the second round of the playoffs. Can they turn the series around and advance to the semifinals? If you aren’t making the drive to Toledo, you can watch along at Longshots Sports Bar or catch the action live at home here.

Game Four, May 12, 7:15 pm, Huntington Center, Toledo; Game Five, May 13, 7:15 pm, 7:15 pm, Huntington Center, Toledo

RRR at the Garfield Theatre

Cincinnati World Cinema presents a screening of the Oscar-winning Bollywood film Rise, Roar, Revolt, an over-the-top spectacle of action, music, and dance as two heroes emerge during India’s battle for independence. Learn about more indie flicks screening at local theaters this month here.

May 13, 4 pm, Garfield Theater, 719 Race St., downtown

Cincinnati Rollergirls Star Wars Night

The CRG strike back during their first full home season since 2019 with live entertainment and a halftime Star Wars costume contest. The Black Sheep face off against the Terrorz Roller Derby of Columbus, Indiana at Sports Plus, with wheels up at 6 p.m.

May 13, doors open 5 pm, Sports Plus, 10795 Reading Rd., Sharonville

DuWaup’s Poetry Slam

This art and networking event returns to Artsville featuring sixteen poets in a slam battle for the chance to win more than $700 in cash and prizes. Expect tunes from DJ Queen Celine and some special guest performers.

May 13, 5–9 pm, Artsville, 5021 Whetsel Ave., Madisonville