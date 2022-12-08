Braxton Brewing Co. Partners With Graeter’s, Dewey’s To Bring Foodies’ Dreams to Life

Braxton Brewing Co. will join hands with local faves Graeter’s Ice Cream and Dewey’s Pizza to open a new taproom, pizzeria, and ice cream shop bundle in Union, Kentucky set to open in late 2023. The announcement comes on the heels of a recent partnership between Braxton and Dewey’s and the opening of a new Dewey’s location next to Braxton’s Covington taproom. Now, the brands are continuing to expand their reach into Kentucky.

Graeter’s and Dewey’s are staples of Greater Cincinnati foodie culture. The new Graeter’s location will stick to the franchise’s roots of the traditional scoop shop experience we all know. The Dewey’s Pizzeria will offer a dine-in option at the new space, also reminiscent of their other locations’ classic dining rooms.

The taproom and both restaurants will be placed around a beer garden and a 20,000-square-foot green space. This space will be the location for family events, programs, live music, and more that are planned to take place in the new food and beer hub. The brands made clear in the announcement that this will be a family-friendly and community space. “Each brand will provide a premium experience for our collective guests. Together, we will offer the community a space to meet and enjoy,” said Chuck Lipp, president of Dewey’s Pizza, in the recent announcement.

Braxton Brewing Co. was founded in Union at this same location, only 100 yards away from the new taproom, in a garage on Braxton Drive. “This project truly brings us back to our roots. This is where we come home,” said Jake Rouse, co-founder and CEO of Braxton Brewing Co.