12 Days of Gifts: Ideas for Outdoor Adventurers

If you know and love an outdoorsman, whether they’re an experienced adventurer or just someone who enjoys time spent in nature, finding them a gift they will use and enjoy can sometimes me difficult. Look no further than these local gifts to find something an outdoor adventurer will enjoy.

National Park Patch Pack

Get the adventurer in your life something to show their outdoor spirit. These iron-on patches are made by the Parks Project, and buying them funds park conservancy projects that preserve our nation’s parklands. Your outdoorsy friends, and our national parks, will thank you for buying this gift. $24; 1813 Elm St.

Vehicle Permit for the Great Parks of Hamilton County

You may not be able to buy the outdoors, but this is the closest you can get. Buy your park-loving friend this annual motor vehicle pass that will get them into all of the Hamilton County has to offer. $10 resident, $16 non-resident.

Eagles Nest Outfitters Sub6 Hammock

This hammock from Benchmark Outdoor Outfitters makes the perfect gift for adventurers who love to spend the day outside. Its lightweight material and small packaging makes it easy to throw in any backpack, and it can be set up and turned into a cozy resting spot almost anywhere. $69.95; 9525 Kenwood Rd. (513) 791-9453

Fly Tying Classes

For the more hands-on and self-sufficient outdoorsman, this class by Delamere & Hopkins will teach them everything they need to know about how to tie flies. Both one and two hour classes are available, and they will teach you anything and everything, whether you’re experienced or just beginning. $45 per hour; 2708 Erie Ave. (513) 871-3474

Amok Crystal Black Sunglasses

No matter what the outdoor activity may be, a nice pair of sunglasses are crucial for comfort and safety. These sport glasses on Reser Bicycle’s website are lightweight yet durable, and are anti-fog and shatterproof. $49.95; 648 Monmouth St. (859) 261-6187

