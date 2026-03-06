Best Restaurants No. 5: Sudova

Photograph by Catherine Grace

Chef Sarah Dworak, Cincinnati’s beloved pierogi queen, shuttered Wódka to open Sudova—an expanded haven for Eastern European cuisine on Court Street. Don’t worry, all her dumpling prowess—and the vodka—came, too.

With several dishes pulled directly from her Baba’s cooking, Dworak built the menu to foster the timeless nostalgia of good food, with recipes that tell a story, made by people who love you. It may not look like your grandma’s idea of fine dining, especially when the Halushki arrives, but she’d definitely approve. The servers are excited to be there, every dish hits the table hot, and notes of Old World mystique threaded through the design never overstep into something kitsch.

Photograph by Catherine Grace

A few carefully selected antiques—including the stained-glass windows around which the entire bar was designed—set the tone without overcomplicating the space. Everything is intentional, creating a uniquely timeless space. While Sudova is enchanting at any time of day, sunlight brings out its best features, particularly the generous skylights, which leave you with the impression of dining al fresco while seated indoors. And Dworak takes particular pride in her curated partnerships with other woman-owned businesses. For example, Dark Wood Farm, run by Annie Woods, provides all the lovely dill Sudova prizes.

Photograph by Catherine Grace

Seasonality brings new colors to the menu. Besides specials and limited-time dishes, like squash pelmeni or stuffed peppers, core dishes adapt to the time of year. The medovik climbs into a chrysalis and emerges with flavors every few months. In 2025, it transformed from strawberry to lemon poppyseed to apple cardamom. The menu as a whole has expanded, too, adding a third regular item to the dumpling menu (beef pelmeni), and serving up a variety of ways to enjoy your khachapuri, when available.

Sudova excels at being the friendly, welcoming space you want to revisit, and the intriguing seasonal shifts call to you like beautiful Rusalki. Sometimes, you just need to take a seat at Baba’s table.

22 W. Court St., downtown, (513) 407-7974, sudovaoncourt.com