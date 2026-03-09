A Landmark Opportunity in Covington

Photograph courtesy JemiVision (Justin Jemison)

Address: 526 Greenup St., Covington

Price: $649,000

Those who have lived through extensive home renovations know that it is not for the faint of heart. Yet, after the drywall dust settles, and the design fatigue is lifted, there’s an immense pleasure in seeing the home perfectly suited to your own unique taste or restored to its original glory. A unique opportunity for the latter is currently available in Covington. For the first time in 50 years, the Madeira House is ready for new owners.

Constructed in 1853, 526 Greenup St. is a three-story brick structure with commanding curb appeal. It is in good company, surrounded by other stately homes in an area that has retained its desirable, historic charm. In the 1850s, Greenup Street was considered a fashionable part of Covington, with influential individuals eager to plant real estate roots in the area.

Photograph courtesy Mark Ramler, Pivot Realty Group

The origin of the ‘Madeira House’ moniker comes from its first owner, as it was built to be a single-family dwelling for an ‘A. Madeira.’ Though not confirmed, historical accounts point to the ‘A.’ representing Addison Dashiell Madeira, a Presbyterian minister. During the Civil War, he served as a private secretary for General Grant. Years later, after moving to Missouri, it would be inside his Sunday school class that a young Harry Truman would meet his future wife, Bess. As if that weren’t interesting enough, one of Madeira’s 11 children, Addison D. Madeira, Jr. was an accomplished baritone with New York City’s Metropolitan Opera and was one of the first singers to record a phonograph record.

After about a decade of ownership by the Madeira family, the home changed hands several times—including a stint of ownership by a congressman named Daniel Linn Gooch. He expanded the floorplan through new additions and extensive changes. Eventually, the home was split into apartments during the early 1900s. From there, it began a slow descent into deterioration until the 1970s, when it was renovated to be used as office space.

Photograph courtesy JemiVision (Justin Jemison)

With more than 5,000 square feet across three floors, the home offers a whopping eight bedrooms and three bathrooms (two full and two half-baths). This healthy footprint, combined with good bones and encouraging glimpses of original features, makes it a tantalizing candidate for restoration to its single-family status. Also included with the property is a 12-car parking lot that’s located at 525 Sanford St., which is adjacent to 526 Greenup. It’s easily accessed through the backyard.

Stepping inside the front door, a bay of windows in the foyer boasts leaded glass in a diamond pattern. On top of that, each window also features a stained-glass design in its center. Even with all the changes over the years, lovely trim remains preserved in many areas, showcasing a level of detail around the doors and windows that is rarely seen in today’s modern homes.

Photograph courtesy JemiVision (Justin Jemison)

Original wood floors are visible in at least one room, with the possibility of more waiting to be revealed under a layer of carpet or tile. Old house lovers revel in the Christmas morning giddiness that accompanies a discovery of hardwood underneath layers of newer flooring. Renovation journeys are always filled with surprises. At 173 years old, the Madeira House is sure to be filled with secrets that time has forgotten, just waiting to be uncovered by its new owners.