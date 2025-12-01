Best of the City 2025: Food

Charcuterie Board: Vinology

What oenophiles might not expect from this wine and bottle shop is that its selection of charcuterie is just as pleasing as its drink menu. Choose your favorite meats and cheeses and you’ll receive a decadently arranged spread of assorted crackers, dried fruits, grapes, nuts, fig jam, and mustard. It’s the perfect mix and match—try a spread of jam on a water cracker, topped with a round of salami and a smear of brie. If you’re feeling extra hungry, order a tinned seafood spread or a side baguette served with imported French butter. ♦ 3181 Linwood Ave., Mt. Lookout, (513) 376-9394, vinology.club

Pockets: Frankie’s Sips & Savories

We dream about the housemade pitas at Frankie’s. Forget bland grocery store versions that crumble and split. These are sturdy but not too thick and come stuffed with your choice of filling—we’re partial to the falafel. Bright tahini sauce, crisp lettuce, crunchy pickles, and the hefty chickpea centerpiece gain a little heat from housemade shatta. Go for lunch next time you’re downtown and you’ll have sweet dreams too. ♦ 14 Garfield Pl., downtown, (513) 996-0021, frankiessips.com

Parkside Pastries: Sebastian Bakehouse

The sweet and savory pastries at this small Blue Ash bakery look too perfect to be real: croissants with precise two-tone swirls; laminated layers stacked like paper in the bacon, egg, and cheese; or the shimmering glaze on a churro bite. Take a box of your favorites across the street to the Great Lawn at Summit Park, sit on one of the swings and marvel at the beauty in the details. ♦ 10269 Summit Pkwy., Blue Ash, (513) 978-0022, sebastianbakehouse.com

Butcher Shop: Rekas Butchery & Delicatessen

Rekas is a descendant of the old-school delicatessens of yesteryear that once dotted Greater Cincinnati’s landscape. Owned by Shelbi and Ashley Nation, the joint is an offshoot of Wyoming Meat Market, where Shelbi learned the ropes of whole-animal butchery. She brings that knowledge to Rekas in the form of Angus porterhouse and Ohio-raised Wagyu rib eye, among other beautiful cuts of meat that you’ll drool over. And if you’re not into cooking at home, there’s an assortment of sandwiches, entrées, and sides to choose from, including two-baked potatoes and Wagyu roast beef sandos. ♦ 401 Scott St., Covington, (859) 415-0091, @rekas_butcher

Hawaiian Restaurant: Onolicious Hawaii

This spot grew out of a stall in the defunct-Oakley Kitchen Food Hall into its own brick-and-mortar location, powered by a love for Hawaiian dishes that Vincente “Vinny” Benedett, his wife Elena, and cousin Keawe Miller spread infectiously across the city. Try the Shoyu chicken with its tenderly braised chicken thighs or the musubi, glazed and caramelized Spam wrapped in nori. Benedett, who learned to cook at luaus put on by Hawaiian family members in his hometown of San Francisco, brings that same laid-back west coast vibe to his food at Onolicious. ♦ 1005 Walnut St., downtown, (513) 386-7404, onoliciousgrinds.com

Gnocchi: Nicola’s Ristorante

A plate of gnocchi graces many Italian restaurant menus around town but when compared to Nicola’s version? Well, there is no comparison. Made fresh in-house daily, its slightly crispy potato exterior gives way to a pillowy texture that melts on the tongue, enhanced by a four-cheese fondue and Italian truffle shavings. No wonder it’s been on the menu since the restaurant’s early days. We can’t wait to have this delectable dish when Nicola’s moves downtown to the former Pigall’s space next year. ♦ 1420 Sycamore St., Pendleton, (513) 721-6200, nicolasotr.com

Specialty Lattes: Haven Café

The simple interior at this Oakley café is in stark contrast to the complex espresso and matcha lattes being whipped up behind the bar. Using only organic and housemade ingredients, Haven makes adventurous lattes for adventurous customers. Try the tiramisu latte, barista breakfast (latte topped with your choice of gluten free cereal), marshmallow matcha latte, or any of its rotating seasonal drinks. ♦ 4409 Brazee St., Oakley, havencafespa.com

Mad Scientist Cocktails: King Pigeon

This bar gives mixology a whole new meaning, using equipment more commonly found in a laboratory to make its unique beverages. Owner Nick Kallenberg deepens the flavors, textures, and appearances of his cocktails by using methods such as centrifugation (using a medical-grade centrifuge to clarify liquids), milk-washed clarification, cryo-concentration, and rapid-infusion for a menu unlike any other. Plus, the menu (which changes twice per year, once each for warm and cold weather) follows the story of a cute little pigeon’s adventures. ♦ 2436 Gilbert Ave., East Walnut Hills, (513) 221-3000, kingpigeoncinci.com

Festive Coffee: Eggnog Cappuccino from Urbana Café

Urbana is helping customers get in the holiday spirit first thing in the morning with a simple yet delectable Eggnog Cappuccino. Just as the name implies, this drink is one of Urbana’s normal cappuccinos, but the steamed milk is combined with an Ohio-crafted eggnog from Hartzler Family Dairy. The nog brings an extra level of richness and creaminess that highlights the chocolate and caramel notes of the café’s signature espresso blend. Perfect for sipping on a chilly December day. ♦ Multiple locations, urbanacafe.com

Vegan Sandwich: Harmony Plant Fare

This Findlay Market eatery has everything from dips and sauces to sweets, but the 100 percent plant-based sandwich menu steals the show. If you want something warm, try the Buffalo chicken ranch (soy curls, Buffalo sauce, cashew ranch, celery, red onion, and lettuce on Allez Bakery sourdough). Rather have a cold sandwich? Order the chickpea tu-no salad (smashed chickpea salad, lettuce, and tomato on Allez Bakery sourdough). ♦ 1801 Race St., Over-the-Rhine, (513) 818-2839, harmonyplantfare.com

Hot Dog: Quite Frankly’s the Pumba

This next-level hot dog, which can only be found at the Quite Frankly food truck, may change your life. The quarter-pound beef frank is piled high with savory pulled pork, Carolina barbecue sauce, chopped onion, and homemade apple butter (yes, you read that right). This is a dog so good that it won second place in the entrée category of the 2023 and 2025 Taste of Cincinnati’s Best of Taste food truck competition. Follow @quitefranklyllc on Instagram to find the truck’s next stop. ♦ (513) 289-7185 or (513) 515-5140, quitefranklyllc.weebly.com

Matcha: Little Matcha

This popular matcha-forward café began as a pop-up, but found its permanent home in Covington in October. Little Matcha works directly with a small, family-owned farm in Shizuoka, Japan, to source the matcha used in its beverages. The menu, which changes every two weeks, features the OG Matcha latte (lightly sweetened with your choice of milk) as well as a variety of seasonal flavors (think strawberry, pumpkin, and ube). You can also try the hojicha and genmaicha lattes—but the matcha is the star of the show. ♦ 332 Scott St., Covington, @littlematcha.cincy

Natural Wine Bar: Iris Read

If you’re looking to dabble in the natural wine world, Iris Read is the place for you. This natural wine shop and bar stocks the latest wines that you can purchase by the bottle or sip and enjoy at the bar. The weekly wine menu features new and freshly restocked wines. The bar offers a light food menu and regularly hosts a variety of pop-ups and food pairing nights, from smashburgers to tuna melts to focaccia. ♦ 733 E. McMillan St., East Walnut Hills, (513) 493-2270, irisread.wine

Vegan Milkshakes: Tickle Pickle

Those who are vegan or dairy free don’t have to go through life without the joy of a milkshake. Tickle Pickle’s milkshake menu can also be made using vegan ice cream. From the classic Vanilla Ice to the Flan Halen to the chocolatey Goobie Brother (most items on the menu are named after musical icons) just ask for the vegan alternative and get ready to enjoy. ♦ 4176 Hamilton Ave., Northside, (513) 954-4003; 915 N. Ft. Thomas Ave., Ft. Thomas, (859) 815-8085, ordertickle.com

Martini: Axe of Perun from Sudova

If you’re a fan of savory drinks, this perfectly salty and spicy take on a martini is a must-try. Vodka is infused with a jar of spicy pepperoncini in brine, mixed with dill pickle juice, Sudova’s top-secret olive brine, and a touch of vermouth, then topped with an olive and pickle for a mouth-watering finish. “It’s an ode to our old days at Wodka Bar,” says general manager Peyton Johnson. “This was a drink the staff and I would cook up at the end of the night while closing up and goofing around.” ♦ 22 W. Court St., downtown, (513) 407-7974, sudovaoncourt.com

Cheese Curds: The Oak Tavern

Any sports bar worth its salt will have perfected its appetizer menu, and The Oak Tavern is no exception—especially when it comes to fried cheese curds. An order comes with a heaping pile of crispy creamy goodness. While you can pop a whole curd in your mouth, the real fun comes from the hot stretchy cheese pull. These babies are served up with a side of spicy jalapeño ranch for dipping, rounding out the dairy-packed experience. ♦ 3089 Madison Rd., Oakley, (513) 321-6258, oaktavernoakley.com

Brownie: Dubai Chocolate Brownie from Cincy Café

This cozy Yemeni café on Short Vine offers one of the most decadent treats in town with its Dubai Chocolate Brownie. A rich chocolatey brownie is topped with a mix of pistachio cream and kadaifi, which then gets topped with a thick fudgy layer of chocolate frosting and crushed pistachios for a luxurious, well-rounded dessert. It’s so rich, you may need more than one sitting to finish it. ♦ 2702 Short Vine St., Clifton, (513) 383-3000, @cincy.cafe

Old West Bar: Annie Oakley’s

From the second you pass through swingin’ saloon doors, you’ll know this isn’t any ordinary bar. Annie Oakley’s is named after the sharp-shooter herself with all the Wild West theming to go with it, like a bar riddled with bullets and engraved with a timeline of Oakley’s exploits, a player piano plonking out modern pop hits, historical photos lining the walls, and a menu full of whisky and tequila-based drinks. ♦ 4016 Allston Rd., Oakley, (513) 531-2643, @annieoakleycincy

Cheese Pull: Carmelo’s Mozzarella

When you sit down at Carmelo’s, don’t skip the shareable mozzarella. Served with grilled focaccia and olive oil, this perfect dollop of cheese is plated to order and will require a fork and knife to enjoy. Dig in and get ready to see how far you can pull the cheesy goodness before you’re too hungry to wait any longer. ♦ 434 Madison Ave., Covington, (859) 287-4700, eatatcarmelos.com

Mango Lassi: Krishna Indian Restaurant and Carry Out

This sweet and refreshing lassi is the perfect way to cool down from an extra spicy curry. What makes the drink at Krishna stand out? Fresh mangoes are blended with homemade yogurt, giving it an extra tang that compliments the fruit. Just to round out the flavor, the lassi is finished with a touch of sugar for a perfectly sweet and tart experience. ♦ 313 Calhoun St., CUF, (513) 961-2878, krishnacarryoutcincy.com

Empanada: Ché

The mouthwatering empanadas at Argentinian restaurant Ché are thick and crispy pockets of dough, stuffed to the brim with savory filling and stamped on top with its designated flavor. Take advantage of the three for $16 deal to get the most bang out of your buck, then make your pick of nine different flavors—we keep coming back for the jerk chicken, chicken salsa verde, and short rib—all served with a side of green chimichurri. ♦ 1342 Walnut St., Over-the-Rhine, (513) 345-8838; 2038 Madison Rd., O’Bryonville, (513) 321-0863; checincinnati.com

Dry Bar: The Green Door

It may be a dry bar, but The Green Door still wants to give guests an experience they won’t forget. The elegant space offers equally elegant mocktails, concocted with cannabis-infused spirits in place of alcohol for a hangover-free night out. If you’re looking to avoid spirits altogether, order a mocktail made infusion-free—the drink will be just as delicious, and the vibes just as sweet. ♦ 5 E. Eighth St., Covington, (859) 739-1117, enterthegreendoor.com

Walk-Up Pizza: Guardia Pizza & Bar

If you’re hungry during an evening stroll or after a night out in Mt. Lookout Square, Guardia Pizza & Bar is the spot for a quick and easy bite. Walk up to the drive-thru style window right on the sidewalk for pizza-by-the-slice, taking your pick between cheese, pepperoni, New New York (featuring fragrant fresh basil) or burrata (complete with a giant, gooey ball of burrata cheese right on top). ♦ 3200 Linwood Ave., Mt. Lookout, (513) 818-4900, guardiacincy.com

Monthly Specials: Northside Yacht Club

Recently featured on Guy Fieri’s Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives, Northside Yacht Club has become a staple for its rotating monthly specials, including meals like the Nihilist roast beef sandwich dunked in au jus and served with three-cheese mornay, the pulled pork jalapeño popper grilled cheese, the tofu katsu sando served on the yacht club’s own house-baked milk bread, and the SkyRosa—a pepperoni pizza wrapped around a cheese coney. ♦ 4231 Spring Grove Ave., Northside, (513) 541-0528, northsideyachtclub.com

Tiki Bar: Tiki Tiki Bang Bang

When your bartender wears a captain’s hat and goes by “Skipper,” you know you’re in for a pleasure cruise. Cast away with cocktails like the Dole Whip Painkiller, a sweet and frosty rum concoction. Tiki masks on the walls, octopus tentacles crawling over the ceiling, and a wide variety of rums reinforce the vacation vibes. Through the month of December, the Sippin’ Santa pop-up takes over, bringing a tropical touch to your holiday. ♦ 965 E. McMillan St., Walnut Hills, (513) 559-9500, bangbangtiki.com

Decaf Coffee: Coffee Emporium

Coffee Emporium sources its beans from family-owned farms across South America and Africa to curate its selection of richly flavored coffee grounds available to customers. To create its selection of decaf—available in most of the same flavors as its fully caffeinated counterpart—beans are repeatedly soaked in massive pools of water to remove its caffeine before being roasted at Coffee Emporium’s roasting house in Over-the-Rhine. The result is a flavor profile just as delicious as your normal cup o’ joe. ♦ 110 E. Central Pkwy., Over-the-Rhine, (514) 651-5483; 3316 Erie Ave., Hyde Park, (513) 321-5943; coffee-emporium.com

Unusual Doughnuts: Starlight Doughnut Lab

You’ve had a chocolate glazed doughnut before, but what about one stuffed with pimento cheese, dunked in a hot honey glaze and topped with Parmesan and crushed red peppers? If not, get to Starlight right away, where the pastries can be sweet or savory, made with processed, vegan brioche dough for the chewiest bite, and without limit to the flavor combos it’s willing to try. The doughnut lab features regulars like Butter & Salt and Everything But the Bagel, as well as a rotating monthly menu of unique flavors—our recent favorites are Hot Honey Gator Andouille and dirty chai coffee cake. ♦ 4603 Carter Ave., Norwood, (513) 404-5694, starlightdoughnutlab.com