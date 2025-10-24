The Pumba Dog Is a Quarter Pound of Meaty Goodness

Illustration by Hawk Krall

The hot dog is a true classic: Whether eaten plain or used as a canvas for toppings of one’s choice, it’s a staple for American meat-eaters. The Pumba, however, is not your average dog. Quite Frankly’s offering is a quarter-pound beef frank piled high with savory pulled pork, Carolina barbecue sauce, and chopped onion.

But it’s the unexpected sweet of homemade apple butter that makes this a tangy fan favorite (it won second place in the entrée category of the 2023 and 2025 Taste of Cincinnati’s “Best of Taste” food truck competition). At only $11 a pop, the Pumba makes a perfect meal for anyone looking to elevate their hot dog experience.

Quite Frankly, @quitefranklyllc (513) 289-7185