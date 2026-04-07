Beauty and Wellness Escapes Near Cincinnati

Collage by Stefanie Hadiwidjaja // Photographs courtesy Adobe Stock

When life moves nonstop, the idea of a getaway can sound more exhausting than relaxing. But some escapes don’t require a plane ticket or a full weekend away. Whether you’re prepping for travel, resetting after a busy season, or simply prioritizing yourself, these beauty and wellness destinations within two hours of Cincinnati prove that self-care can be intentional, efficient, and still feel luxe.

Beauty Basics

Road trips don’t mean your beauty routine has to take a backseat. Hydration is key. Keep a water bottle within reach and add a hydrating facial mist to refresh your skin without needing a full stop. Your lips and hands tend to dry out first, so stash a rich lip balm and nourishing hand cream in your center console for easy reapplication. Wear a pair of nursing hand gloves while driving to lock in moisture and arrive with softer, more hydrated hands. Sun protection matters even in the car. UV rays can penetrate windows, so a lightweight SPF or tinted sunscreen helps protect your skin while keeping your complexion even. For hair, opt for low-manipulation styles and carry a satin scarf or bonnet to reduce friction and preserve moisture during long drives. Lastly, keep a small “beauty-on-the-go” pouch with blotting papers, deodorant wipes, and a mini fragrance to stay fresh from driver’s seat to destination. Looking good on arrival is part of the journey.

Photograph courtesy Ultraceuticals

Sycamore Township

Every great wellness day starts with skin, and Ultraceuticals inside Kenwood Towne Centre is the ideal first stop before heading out of town. Its 20-minute facial is designed for impact without the time commitment and is perfect before a flight, a long drive, or as the foundation of a beauty-focused day trip. I’m a firm believer in starting the day with a fresh base, and the Soothe Facial is my go-to. It calms, hydrates, and instantly revives the skin, making it the perfect choice if you’re feeling dry, stressed, or just need a quick refresh.

What sets Ultraceuticals apart is its facial skin analysis, which takes the guesswork out of skincare. A licensed esthetician walks you through exactly what your skin needs and tailors the treatment accordingly. It will leave you glowing before you even hit the highway.

Kenwood Towne Centre, 7875 Montgomery Rd., Sycamore Township

Photograph courtesy Morgan Owens

Indianapolis

Indianapolis is one of those cities that quietly delivers when it comes to wellness. Bella Wellness and Aesthetics is a standout stop, offering a range of services that allows you to build a full wellness experience in one place.

First, try the IV drip therapy. This is ideal for hydration, energy, and overall balance. There are various drips you can choose from, from beauty to energy, and even weight loss. Bella Wellness also offers body fat dissolving treatments for targeted sculpting, along with hair restoration services for those focused on long-term beauty and confidence. The ability to enjoy multiple treatments, grab a nourishing meal nearby, and still make it home by evening makes Indy an easy beauty escape. You’ll leave feeling restored rather than rushed.

9550 Whitley Dr., Suite C, Indianapolis

Photograph courtesy Monarch Aesthetic Medicine

Columbus

If you’re looking for more of a “total glow up” beauty and wellness day, Columbus is another excellent option. Monarch Aesthetic Medicine offers a structured, results-driven experience that blends technology with personalized care. A full wellness day here starts with a VISIA Skin Analysis, which is an imaging system that captures three photos of your face to assess both surface and under-the-surface concerns, such as redness, texture, fine lines, and pigmentation.

Next up, get a Diamond Glow facial paired with derma-planning and finish with a jelly mask. This three-in-one resurfacing treatment exfoliates, extracts, and infuses custom serums into the skin, delivering immediate radiance. It’s the perfect option before a big event or anytime you want to lock in a lasting glow. To finish the day, Monarch is known as the region’s No. 1 Dysport standalone medspa. Dysport is a neurotoxin like Botox; it relaxes targeted muscles to soften fine lines and wrinkles. This will give you a refreshed, natural-looking result and the perfect final touch before heading home.

4632 Sawmill Rd., Columbus