Bearcats Fall to Wildcats in Second Consecutive Loss

The 7-2 Bearcats welcomed in 6-3 Arizona Wildcats to a noon Nippert crowd. Coming into the game ranked No. 25 in the College Football Playoff (CFP) rankings, expectations were high for the Bearcats to redeem themselves after a crushing loss to No. 24 Utah.

Arizona defensive back Jay’Vion Cole intercepted Brendan Sorby’s very first throw of the game. Less than a minute in, Sorsby had recorded an interception and was down 7-0.

The rocky start didn’t deter the Bearcats’ offense for long. Tawee Walker broke free for a 40-yard run, and Sorsby capped the drive with a touchdown to tie the game.

With wide receiver Caleb Goodie and running back Evan Pryor out for this game, Tawee Walker stepped up on the ground game. He started the next drive with a 54-yard run. Sorsby then found Jeff Caldwell in the endzone to put the Bearcats up 14-7.

Both offenses went dormant for the rest of the half. Arizona added a field goal, and Cincinnati went into the half leading 14-10.

The 3rd quarter was all Arizona, immediately adding a field goal at the start of the half. Cincinnati’s tackling just seemed to get worse, as the Wildcats took the lead on a 50-yard touchdown run.

Down 30-24 with 1:30 left in the game, the Bearcats turned the ball over on downs. A chance to save the game ended in a whimper as the Bearcats fell to 7-3.

Sorsby is unrecognizable from his early season form. His normal, dominant yet calm demeanor, which usually sets the tone for the offense, was nowhere to be seen. He was 15/28 with 154 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions.

He looked flustered and inaccurate compared to his Arizona counterpart, Noah Fafita, who had a good outing with 294 yards and a touchdown. Visibly shaken at the end of the game, hopefully, he can be ready to go physically and mentally for next week.

The defense was dreadful. Aside from a few red zone stops and blocking a field goal, they let Arizona run right past them when it mattered most. Missed tackles on almost every big play. An unfortunate way to play at the toughest stretch with a now-struggling offense.

The Bearcats welcome in No. 11 BYU next Saturday, easily the biggest challenge of the season. Despite the losses, the matchup has lured Fox’s Big Noon Kickoff pregame show to Cincinnati’s campus. Although it’s called Big Noon, the game starts at 8 p.m. on Fox.

Head coach Scott Satterfield needs to make sure that the large spotlight on the team isn’t what is derailing them. Increased media attention and a hyped up campus cannot help. The past few games have had enormous expectations and attention, and the team hasn’t navigated them well. Satterfield needs to reiterate the importance of fundamentals, especially when there are playoffs, rankings, and standings creeping into his players’ minds.