Best Ways to Save as a College Student

Photograph by Nana_studio via Adobe Stock

Set Up a Budget

A budget can help you keep track of how much you are spending. It can also help you avoid spending money on things you may not need. Don’t forget to keep money aside in case of an emergency or special event.

Utilize Student Discounts

Many restaurants and stores near campuses offer discounts for students. Always carry your student ID as they may ask for proof before providing the discount.

Plan Your Meals

Planning out your meals can save not only money but time. When heading to the store, always have a list of what you want to buy so you don’t walk out with things you don’t need. Then consider doing some meal prep so that you have everything for your week.

Utilize Public Transportation

According to AAA, on average people spend $150–$200 on gas. Public transportation can help reduce that. Some colleges offer free bus pass programs, or you can invest in a monthly pass which can cost less than half the amount gas does.

Buy Used Books or PDF Copies

New textbooks can easily break the bank, so look for used copies of your textbooks or even PDF versions online. These are often much cheaper and are an easy route to save money since you have to buy new ones every semester. Also considering asking friends who have taken the same class if you can use their old copy.