Bearcats November Slump Continues with Loss to TCU

The 7-4 Cincinnati Bearcats tried unsuccessfully to stop a three-game losing streak with a Week 14 matchup against the 7-4 TCU Horned Frogs in Texas.

The Bearcats had the ball first, but quickly turned it over on downs and were stuffed on 4th and 1. The Bearcat defense applied significant pressure on TCU Quarterback Josh Hoover, but he was able to slip away and fire off passes each time. They scored the first touchdown of the game as Hoover flicked a short pass to his wide-open man in the end zone.

Cincinnati could not get anything going on offense, a quick three and out, and a punt to keep the score at 7-0. The score would stay that way for the next roughly hour and a half as a seemingly sunny day in Fort Worth, Texas, was interrupted by a lightning delay.

This didn’t do any favors for the struggling Bearcats. Already warmed up and trailing, sitting in the locker room for more than an hour and a half couldn’t have helped. TCU returned from the break with a five-play drive for a touchdown to put them up 14-0.

The Bearcats responded with a first down, their first of the night. Sorsby eventually found Evan Pryor in the endzone for a 26-yard touchdown pass.

TCU wasted no time keeping its distance. A three-play touchdown drive featuring a 69-yard reception in the endzone to make the score 21-7.

Sorsby found Jeff Caldwell in the endzone for another score, and TCU led going into halftime 30-17.

TCU scored again to start the second half. Hoover threw a 44-yard pass, and Cincinnati knocked it out at the goal line. Bearcats flying in from left and right to try to recover the ball, just ended up playing pinball with it, and finally landed in the hands of TCU for a touchdown.

Sorsby would find Cyrus Allen for a 35-yard touchdown pass, but that would be the last time they scored. The Bearcats lose to TCU 45-23 and fall to 7-5. Sorsby was 23/33 with 282 yards, three touchdowns, and led the team in rushing with 59 yards on 10 carries.

Cincinnati needs to get sharper as a whole. No more clumsily flailing around when the ball is loose in the endzone. No more easy tackles slipping by. No more letting loose at seven wins.

This team has so much potential. Sorsby is a true talent and leader, and he has many talented targets as well. Sorsby is bailing out the offense, being the rushing leader in most games, and while that worked early in the season, it was a short-term fix. The run game needs to be addressed.

Satterfield is now 1-11 in November with the Bearcats. With a 7-1 start and a chance to go to the Big 12 championship, Satterfield just wasn’t able to ride the momentum and pull out wins when it mattered. Three wins, then five, and now seven. Cincinnati is improving. But with a group as talented and motivated as this year’s team, finding ways to win and making adjustments is crucial. Many of Cincinnati’s core players are leaving or questionable to return for next year.

While the regular season ended with a whimper, the Bearcats are still bowl eligible. Bowl matchups are still to be determined, but hopefully Cincinnati can pull off a successful finale.