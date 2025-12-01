An Authentic Queen Anne in Newport

Photograph by Elaina Marie Photo

Address: 306 Overton St., Newport

Price: $1,599,900

For the span of only a decade in the late 1800s (1885–1895, to be exact), the Newport-based Kensington Art Tile Company produced dust-pressed art tiles. Their intricate designs ranged from portraits to florals. Up close, the rich pigmentation and attention to detail are exquisite. Much of this artistry can be attributed to some of Cincinnati’s greatest ceramicists, including Mary Louise McLoughlin and Herman Carl Mueller, who did work for Kensington.

After the company shut down, its artists joined Rookwood, says listing agent Mark Ramler. “They helped to launch the legacy of one of Cincinnati’s most celebrated art traditions. You could almost build an entire story around the history of tilemaking in this region.”

Photograph by Elaina Marie Photo

Nowadays, the Kensington tiles are a rare find, though they do sometimes make appearances in historic homes around Cincinnati, Newport, and surrounding areas. Inside a resplendent, brick Queen Anne in Newport, a treasure trove awaits. All six of 306 Overton St.’s fireplace surrounds are clad in Kensington Art Tile.

Built in 1890, the three-story home is a shining example of Mansion Hill’s majesty. Even surrounded by other architectural stunners, it holds its own with ease. Admiring it from the street, one could hold a checklist with the hallmarks of Queen Anne design and fly through it. Turret—check, complex roofline—check, a wraparound porch decorated with turned posts and intricate trim—check.

Photograph by Elaina Marie Photo

The red brick and soft, creamy trim enjoy a splash of goldenrod in the porch gable pediment. More colors appear in the numerous stained-glass windows gracing the front façade. Their richly hued designs shine brightest in the evening, when the house is lit within. Particularly striking is the arched transom over the front door—flanked by coordinating sidelights—with glass arranged in ombre swirls of saltwater blue and touches of chartreuse. “The original stained-glass windows are simply breathtaking, and some of the finest examples found in a private residence anywhere in Greater Cincinnati,” Ramler says.

Photograph by Elaina Marie Photo

With all the refined elegance on the outside, it comes as no surprise that the interior follows suit. Stepping across the threshold into the foyer, a feast of original features awaits. Ornate, unpainted woodwork shines under the light of an empire-style, crystal chandelier. Incredibly, there’s even a fireplace. It’s wrapped in a highly decorated mantel with a large mirror built on the top.

The living room can be accessed via a wide doorway, complete with pocket doors. Moving through the first-floor living spaces, several sets of pocket doors allow the homeowner to configure the layout as needed, from open and connected, to closed off yet cozy.

Photograph by Elaina Marie Photo

Renovations have been extensive, but thoughtful. Critical systems, like HVAC, plumbing, and electrical are all new, ensuring both efficiency and comfort across more than 4,600 square feet of living space. Areas with cosmetic upgrades, like the kitchen, flow beautifully because of carefully chosen finishes and textiles. Elements such as the white subway tile backsplash, butcher block island, and classic black-and-white floor complement the home’s age rather than fight against it.

Photograph by Elaina Marie Photo

Moving upstairs, don’t miss the Lincrusta wallcovering that extends all the way up and through to the second-floor hallway. The luxurious product was installed in staterooms of the Titanic, the White House, royal homes, and other opulent locales. Its deeply embossed texture provides a nice element of contrast against the smoothly carved wood grain. Another glorious stained-glass window punctuates the landing.

Photograph by Elaina Marie Photo

There are four large bedrooms and two-and-a-half bathrooms. In addition to the wrap-around porch, outdoor spaces include a private courtyard, outdoor kitchen, and two-car garage that includes EV charger. Ramler believes that 306 Overton St.’s authenticity sets it apart from other homes on the market. He explains, “It would be impossible to replicate today—a perfect blend of original architectural craftsmanship (stained glass, millwork, tile, hardwood floors, and more) seamlessly integrated with modern updates for comfortable, contemporary living.”