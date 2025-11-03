Bearcats Get Spooked by Utes in Primetime

Embed from Getty Images

Tensions were high as the 7-1 No. 17 Cincinnati Bearcats travelled to Utah to take on the 6-2 No. 24 Utes. Two ranked Big 12 teams, with ESPN’s College GameDay in town to further spotlight the matchup.

The usually dominant shutdown defense of the Bearcats appeared to be absent on Utah’s first drive, with several missed tackles and immediately giving up a touchdown.

The Bearcats responded quickly, as Sorsby pitched to Covey on a 3rd & 3 to keep the drive alive. Sorsby faked a pitch and exploded 22 yards into the endzone, faking out the Utes to even the score.

But the defensive mistakes showed themselves again. Utah Running Back Wayshawn Parker broke free on the ground and ran 39 yards into the endzone to give Utah the lead again.

Although only down by one score, the first quarter was enough to completely shake the Bearcats. The second quarter started off with a missed 42 yard field goal, ruining Kicker Stephen Rusnak’s perfect season. This was followed by a fumble, a punt, and an interception, as Utah capitalized with a field goal and a touchdown to take a 24-7 lead into halftime.

Cincinnati got off to a great start in the second half, Sorsby immediately firing downfield 88 yards for Cyrus Allen for the touchdown. But this was the last time the Bearcats would score in this game.

The rest of the game featured a punt or fumble by the Bearcats offense while the Utes kept adding on. Final score 45-14 Utah.

The Bearcats fall to 7-2, drop below BYU in the Big 12 standings, and are now barely holding onto a ranking, coming in at No. 25.

The Bearcat defense, that has saved a few offensively light games this year did not live up to their reputation. Missed tackles left and right. At one point, four Bearcats tried to bring down a Utah ball carrier. They all completely missed, letting him walk into the end zone. This exact scenario repeated itself throughout the game.

As for the offense. Brendan Sorsby was 11/33 with 221 yards and a touchdown. But he also had an interception and a 33% completion rate. Sorsby is known for being a confident leader for the team that can shake off whatever came at him and reset. He usually leads the team in rushing as well.

The lights may have been too bright with ESPN’s College Gameday in town and the nation watching in primetime. Luckily, the Bearcats get a week off to regroup. The team that had shown a new hero each week and refused to let up, no matter the circumstance, was nowhere to be found this week.

Cincinnati will host 5-3 Arizona after the bye week at home before No. 8 BYU comes to town. Hopefully some rest and a taste of home is what the Bearcats need to finish the season successfully.