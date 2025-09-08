Bearcats Clean Up Offense to Beat Bowling Green

Embed from Getty Images

The Bearcats returned to a packed Nippert Stadium after a long offseason and a neutral-site loss to Nebraska at Arrowhead Stadium. Many familiar faces returned for the new season including Brendan Sorsby, Manny Covey, and the “Godfather” Dontay Corleone among them.

The Bearcats welcomed the 1-0 Bowling Green Falcons to Nippert. Both teams punted to start the game. Bowling Green then missed a 54 Yard field goal.

Cincinnati got to work with a quick three-play touchdown drive. Sorsby looked good out of the gate, throwing a 44-yard pass to Cyrus Allen for the score.

Sorsby found senior wide receiver Jeff Caldwell for a 20-yard gain. The Caldwell connection continued with a 29-yard pass, brought in with an insane leaping one-handed catch to put the Bearcats at the 3-yard line. Riding the momentum from Caldwell’s catch, Sorsby ended the drive with a quick pass to Cyrus Allen for six.

Cincinnati’s explosive plays continued. Sorsby found a wide-open Joe Royer for a 73-yard pass. Sorsby then found Caldwell in the endzone to put the Bearcats up 21-0. Sorsby seemed comfortable connecting with his targets downfield to send the team to halftime up 21-3.

The Bearcats did a great job in the first half. Senior Linebacker Jake Golday sacked Bowling Green quarterback Drew Pyne. Jack Dingle had a few good stops and Cincinnati ultimately held the Falcons to just a field goal.

Cincinnati opened the second half with a 31-yard pass to Joe Royer, carrying the intensity of the first half. The drive ended with a 40-yard field goal from Stephen Rusnak.

The Bearcat Defense also went back to with a big dramatic stop on a 4th & 2 led by Jake Golday.

With the ball back, the Bearcats made their first big error of the game. Evan Pryor fumbled at the 24 yard line. Bowling Green pounced and scored their first touchdown of the game.

The Bearcats didn’t waste time making up for it. Jeff Caldwell proved again that he will be a weapon this season with a 39-yard reception. Sorsby ran it in himself to make the score 31-10.

The Bearcats did an amazing job shaking off a week one loss, finding their offensive rhythm, and defensive strengths. Sorsby having the opportunity to utilize Caldwell downfield was amazing to see. Caldwell is poised to be a star of this team. Sorsby led the team in rushing with 7 carries for 40 yards. He was 17/24 for 333 yards and three touchdowns. Caldwell had five receptions for 109 yards. Both Caldwell and Sorsby look very confident, and adding Joe Royer and Cyrus Allen into the mix for explosive plays paid off as well.

Last year, kicking was an issue. Multiple missed field goals or extra point attempts per game. They seem to have found their footing with Stephen Rusnak.

As for the defense, they had a great game, though Defensive Tackle Dontay Corleone exited midway through the game with a foot or ankle injury. He is expected to return, but details on his return are not yet available. Jake Golday had 14 total tackles and a sack, keeping the Falcons quiet for the majority of the game, letting up a bit in the fourth quarter.

The Bearcats are now 1-1 and will return to Nippert next week to take on Northwestern State out of the Southland Conference.