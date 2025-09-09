Sip and Relax at The Green Door, Greater Cincy’s First Cannabis Dry Bar

Photograph by Catherine Grace

With ambient lighting, elegant beverages, and floor-to-ceiling art Nouveau–style prints, The Green Door is home to the region’s only cannabis dry bar. “High vibes, zero proof” is the motto of the speakeasy style space, which opened earlier this year. By day, locals take out their laptops for a remote-work experience complete with tea service. By night, they gather for casual drinks with friends and sip on sweet mocktails—all of which have the taste of a regular cocktail, but none of the lingering effects.

The bar’s menu offers a variety of classic and specialty mocktails, which guests can choose to mix with a cannabis-infused spirit in place of alcohol. There are 20-plus inclusions to pick from, including THC, CBD, kava, adaptogens, kratom, and blue lotus. Unsure which infusion is right for you? A flight of three will allow you to sample “spirits” that mimic the flavor profile of a type of liquor, from bourbon to tequila.

Photograph by Catherine Grace

As far as drinks go, try the popular That Lavender Haze, a fruity and floral mocktail made with blueberry, lavender, and citrus. For a more herbal finish, try the Bees Knees, a citrus-honey beverage made with wildflower honey, lemon juice, simple syrup, and sparkling water. Or take a pick of pre-made herbal seltzers infused with cannabis, kava, or adaptogens. Regardless of your choice, you know you’ll wake up hangover-free in the morning.

The Green Door, Five E. Eighth St., Covington, (859) 739-1117