Photograph by Andrew Doench

BE NKY Growth Partnership attracts new business and elevates what’s already here to create innovative, forward-thinking, and attractive environments for companies and community success. Since its founding in 1987 as the economic development company for Boone, Kenton, and Campbell counties, BE NKY has led successful relocation or expansion efforts for 799 business projects, representing more than 77,036 primary industry jobs with a capital investment of nearly $10.2 billion.

BE NKY serves Northern Kentucky so the community thrives through the creation of good jobs, a growing and diverse economy, and unparalleled education opportunities. Northern Kentucky’s strongest industry sectors are advanced manufacturing, information technology, supply chain, and life sciences. BE NKY works with community partners to attract, grow, and align our workforce with employers’ needs.

209 Greenup St., Suite 400, Covington, KY 41011, (888) 874-3365, https://be-nky.com