Photograph by Andrew Doench

As the premier Catholic high school for young women, Mount Notre Dame has been dedicated to excellence in education and faith formation for more than 165 years. Students are supported by caring faculty and staff who inspire them to grow as learners, leaders, and women of faith. This legacy of Catholic education extends far beyond our campus, carried out by more than 11,000 alumnae worldwide who are transforming the world through their leadership and service. Many return to MND as educators, mentors, and board members, completing a powerful cycle where each generation of women uplifts the next. Rooted in the mission of the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur, MND continues to build a legacy of empowered leaders called to learn, live, lead, and serve.

711 E. Columbia Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45215, (513) 821-3044, www.mndhs.org