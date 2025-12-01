Photograph by Andrew Doench

For more than 45 years, Gilman Partners has partnered with privately held, family-owned, and nonprofit organizations to find and develop the leaders who drive long-term success. With deep regional roots and national reach, the firm is uniquely positioned to help organizations attract top talent in areas such as executive leadership, finance, manufacturing and operations, HR, and the nonprofit sector. Its executive search practice helps clients find leaders they can’t afford to miss, while its flagship leadership development program, GP Elevate, develops leaders they can’t afford to lose. Each year, Gilman Partners places about 100 executives into senior-level roles and has guided more than 165 high-potential leaders through GP Elevate since 2020—strengthening leadership from the inside out across the region and beyond.

3960 Red Bank Rd., Suite 200, Cincinnati, OH 45227, (513) 272-2400, https://gilmanpartners.com/