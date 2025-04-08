Around the World in Eight Dance Studios

Image by Emi Villavicencio

1. Hills of Kentucky Cloggers

Proudly carrying on traditions of what they call “Kentucky’s state dance,” this all-ages group can be found kicking around community parades, festivals, and park events across the region.

2. Cincinnati Baila Dance Academy

Children as young as 4 learn different Hispanic dance styles, including flamenco and salsa, as well as Latino heritage at this Mason-based academy.

3. Cincy Brazil Samba Dance

Color, costumes, and rhythm are names of the game for this energetic troupe that performed in BLINK’s opening parade last fall.

Photograph courtesy McGing Irish Dancers

4. McGing Irish Dancers

For almost 50 years, the school has taught under the auspices of Ireland’s official dance governing body. It became the first North American school to produce female, male, and team world champions. 8962 Blue Ash Rd., Sycamore Twp.

5. Bi-Okoto Cultural Center

West African and Afropop dance classes are available for different age groups along with drumming and Yoruba language lessons at this African cultural center in Pleasant Ridge.

6. Hellenic Dancers of Cincinnati

Associated with Holy Trinity-St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church and its iconic Panegyri Festival, this adult dance group celebrates Greek culture and music year-round.

7. UC Dhadak International Dance Team

This Bearcat-based student organization does Bollywood fusion in all of its colorful, chaotic glory at competitions around the country, bridging Eastern and Western cultures.

8. Bing Yang Chinese Performing Arts Center

This West Chester school teaches children up to age 18 in a variety of traditional Chinese dance forms, with performances at Asian Food Fest, Lunar New Year, and other public events.

Photograph by HATSUE