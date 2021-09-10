An Intimate Ceremony in a Magical Winter Wonderland

Photograph by Alison Ford

Family friends conspired to bring Alex and Chris together just before the holidays in 2019. The two spoke on the phone every day for a week before they met in person, but once they did, Alex “knew right away that he was something special.” Within two months of meeting, Chris proposed with a St. Bernard puppy.

A holiday wedding seemed like a natural fit, and the December 11, 2020 ceremony was filled with “the magical Christmas spirit that we cherish so much,” Alex says. As Alex decorated the church before her wedding, she remembers feeling grateful for the handcrafted decorations. “It was the coolest thing to be surrounded by all these things that my mom and godmother made,” she says.

PHOTOGRAPHY: Alison Ford | CEREMONY: St. John Church | RECEPTION: Four Bridges Country Club | CAKE: Cakes by Jerri Deeter | GOWN: EddyK | SUIT: Folchi’s Tuxedos & Menswear | INVITATIONS: Penelope’s Paper Pantry | BRIDE’S HAIR & MAKEUP: Rollers & Rouge | RECEPTION MUSIC: Rob D’Agostino