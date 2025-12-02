Cincinnati Non-Profits in the News

Photograph courtesy Beech Acres

Beech Acres Parenting Center Hosts “For the Love of Kids” Festival

For the second year in a row, Beech Acres Parenting Center held its free, kid-friendly “For the Love of Kids” festival to commemorate the families helped by the organization since its inception in 1849. The event took over Washington Park on October 19 with a day full of activities, games, giveaways, and entertainment, including zoo animals, arts and crafts, music, and circus performers. There was also a special teen art competition concluded at the festival with judging from celebrity judges. beechacres.org

Boots on the Ground Fund Awards $836,000 to Local Nonprofits

In April, the Greater Cincinnati Foundation (GCF), in partnership with the City of Cincinnati, awarded $836,000 in Boots on the Ground Fund grants to 38 local nonprofits. These funds serve to strengthen small, community-based organizations with a programming focus on housing, food and healthcare access, gun violence prevention, workforce and youth development, mental health, and substance use services. “We’ve seen firsthand that when access and opportunity are available to all, our entire community benefits,” says Adison Nelson, senior director of community investments at GCF. “The Boots on the Ground Fund is providing support to grassroots nonprofits that are making a real difference in Greater Cincinnati.” gcfdn.org/recentgrants

Lindner Center of Hope Breaks Ground on Largest Expansion Since Opening

In June, the Lindner Center of Hope hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for the expansion of its Mason campus. The expansion project includes a new four-story, 75,000-square-foot medical office building, as well as a 10,800-square-foot addition to the Sibcy House, the center’s residential diagnostic unit. “This project is significant as Lindner Center of Hope grows to meet the mental health needs of our community and the national demand for sophisticated mental health diagnostic assessment,” says Dr. Michael Groat, the Lindner Center’s president and CEO. “This expansion reflects a simple truth: Mental health care is not a luxury, it is a necessity. And together, we are declaring that this community, here in Mason, and here in Ohio, will lead the way in providing it.” lindnercenterofhope.org

Building Value Partners with Pump Salon for Sustainable Deconstruction

In August, the nonprofit Building Value, which specializes in sustainable deconstruction and workforce development, was selected by Pump Hair Salon to deconstruct its Rookwood Commons location. The salon—which was absorbed into its parent company, Mitchell’s Salon and Day Spa, after deciding to not renew its Rookwood lease—reached out directly to Building Value to salvage as much material as possible. “We were honored that Mitchell’s chose to partner with us on this project,” says Sheryl Woodhouse, Building Value’s director. “Their forward-thinking approach to deconstructing the salon was win-win-win, creating benefits for everyone involved…by diverting valuable materials from the landfill and [providing] meaningful hands-on learning experiences for our crew.” buildingvalue.org

Reds All-Star Elly De La Cruz Joins Forces with Hoxworth Blood Center

From September 1 through October 31, anyone who donated whole blood or platelets at one of Hoxworth’s seven neighborhood centers or select mobile drives received a limited-edition Elly De La Cruz shirt. De La Cruz—who made his Major League Baseball debut with the Cincinnati Reds in 2023 and quickly became a fan favorite—is part of St. Elizabeth’s Health Champion campaign. “Having an All-Star like Elly stand with Hoxworth and champion our mission is a reminder of what makes this city so extraordinary,” says David Oh, M.D., co-director of Hoxworth Blood Center. “We are deeply grateful to Elly for shining a spotlight on the importance of blood donation. His support helps inspire our community to give, and together, we are saving lives close to home.” stelizabeth.com/care/healthcare-champions

Santa Maria Community Services Receives $100,000 Grant from the Carol Ann and Ralph V. Haile, Jr. Foundation

Santa Maria Community Services received a $100,000 grant from the Carol Ann and Ralph V. Haile, Jr. Foundation in support of its Promoting Our Preschoolers (POP) program in September.

The grant will support POP’s mission of preparing young children in Greater Price Hill for kindergarten and lifelong learning. With this funding, Santa Maria will continue providing home visiting, literacy-rich experiences, and summer reading camps designed to help children develop key skills in print knowledge, linguistic awareness, and receptive and expressive language.

“Promoting Our Preschoolers helps children enter kindergarten ready to learn and thrive,” says H.A. Musser, Jr., president and CEO of Santa Maria Community Services. “We are deeply grateful to the Carol Ann and Ralph V. Haile, Jr. Foundation for this significant investment in the future of Price Hill children and families.” santamaria-cincy.org

LADD Celebrates 50 Years

In September, Living Arrangements for the Developmentally Disabled (LADD) celebrated 50 years of championing inclusion and independence for adults with developmental disabilities. “LADD is more than a service provider,” says Susan Brownknight, CEO of LADD. “We are a force for community development and innovation. From our Smart Living Homes for independent living and an internationally recognized film festival to our employment and health and wellness programming, our work is cutting edge, connected, and always puts our mission at its center. Thanks to our founders, families, the people we support, our staff, and our community partners, LADD is ready for a future filled with opportunity.” The anniversary event for residents, employees, families, partners, and supporters took place on September 26. LADD currently supports up to 1,000 individuals with developmental disabilities and employs more than 175 dedicated team members. laddinc.com

Urban League of Greater Southwestern Ohio Receives $50,000 Grant from Truist Foundation Awards

In October, the Urban League of Greater Southwestern Ohio received a $50,000 grant from Truist Foundation in support of its mission to end generational poverty through programs and services that empower individuals to build sustainable careers and launch successful businesses. Truist Foundation is the philanthropic arm of Truist Financial Corporation, funding initiatives that focus on creating career pathways to economic mobility and supporting small business growth. “This generous contribution from the Truist Foundation helps expand our impact,” says Christie Kuhns, Esq., president and CEO of the Urban League of Greater Southwestern Ohio. “We are deeply grateful for their partnership and shared commitment to economic mobility and opportunity.” ulgso.org