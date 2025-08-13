Afromeals’s Spice Blends Line Turns Five

PHOTOGRAPHY PROVIDED BY AFROMEALS

It’s been five years since Gabi Odebode created the spice blends that would help her launch her brand Afromeals in southwest Ohio.

She began developing her spice line in late 2019, shortly after moving from Maryland to Ohio, where she planned to continue her catering business with her husband, Iyanu.

“Many of our customers missed our meals, especially our popular fried rice,” she recalls. “We wanted to continue sharing a part of ourselves with them, even from afar, so we started creating spice blends using the same seasonings we used in our cooking. That way, our Maryland clients could recreate the taste of our food in their own homes.”

After settling in outside of Dayton, she noticed how hard it was to find West African ingredients locally. There were only a handful of African grocery stores in the area and she often had to wait until heading back to Maryland for family visits to restock her supplies.

“This challenge pushed us to fill that gap by offering African and Caribbean spice blends to help others cook their favorite meals,” she says.

Odebode officially launched the spice blends line in summer 2020.

“The timing was right because everyone was staying home, restaurants were closed, and cooking became essential.,” she explains. “Spices and spice blends became a major part of grocery lists, and we sold more than we expected during that time.”

The popularity gained more traction when Afromeals began offering cooking classes in 2021. What started out as five spice blends has now grown to 19 different blends, all of which are available at Odebode’s classes (she teaches Jamaican and African cooking classes locally at Findlay Kitchen in Over-the-Rhine with titles like “A Tour of Africa” and “An Ethiopian Experience”). Today, customers can also buy them on the Afromeals website.

“Clients love how easy they are to use and how much flavor they add to their meals, which is why they often buy them after the class and also give them as gifts to friends, family and co-workers,” she says.

The line includes a classic jerk seasoning of thyme, allspice, garlic, and herbs; an Ethiopian berbere (an East African blend that includes cardamom, chili peppers, and fenugreek); a jollof rice seasoning, a paprika-heavy blend tailored for that iconic West African rice dish; and a ndaa blend of mild, earthy herbs that was inspired by Odebode’s grandmother.

“I hope customers experience the bold, authentic flavors of Africa and the Caribbean in every bite,” she says. “Our spice blends are crafted to make even non-cooks or everyday home chefs feel like pros. We’ve already done the hard work by balancing the flavor profiles for them. There’s no need to guess or measure much. Just add it in, and the flavor comes alive, making it easy to create a delicious meal with confidence and ease.”