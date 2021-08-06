Adelia Lauren Goes Over the Top

Photograph by Devyn Glista

OCCUPATION: Adelia Lauren, blogger/influencer relations specialist

STYLE: Extra, colorful, poised and polished

You blog about renting, shoot YouTube videos about relationships, put together outfit-of-the-day posts for Nordstrom, share Spotify worship playlists…it’s a lot. How do you juggle all the various aspects of running a lifestyle website?

The cool thing is the topic itself is lifestyle. I started my brand in 2018, and at the time, I had no idea what I wanted to talk about. Am I beauty blogger? Am I fashion? What am I? I just kind of wrote on things I wanted to write about, whether I felt like they fit into the brand at the time or not. Slowly it became this nice big range of lifestyle content from faith, fashion, and beauty to relationships and home. I like to get real with my audience, and I also like to talk about fun, frivolous things, as well.

What topics do people most respond to?

The most popular topics are the more real ones, like when I discuss body positivity or relationships—just talking about the aspects of life that can get really hard. Second to that would probably be lifestyle content that has more value to it, with tips or with insight into how-tos that are yet to be discovered.

What’s been a popular how-to?

I did a whole story on skincare fridges, and this was right before they became a really popular Christmas gift that year following. It was really fun to get on that trend early and really get to experience it and create content and do something nice and original with it.

How did you get into personal styling?

I was already blogging for a year and a half. I was graduating from Miami around 2019, and that summer, I decided to stay at my college apartment for a few months and figure things out slowly. Did I want to have a job lined up elsewhere? Did I want to stay in the area? I decided to move to Cincinnati, and I was looking at doing something different in retail [at Nordstrom]. I was really excited to move somewhere where I could have more creative options with creating outfits, with developing clientele. I had already done a lot of outfitting and styling virtually.

What does personal styling entail? How do you help your clients?

People will reach out to me through my website or through social media, and I will typically gather questions from them about their style, hair color, size, body shape, height, and what style they aspire to. I think that’s really important—getting to know who this person looks up to—because that’s really going to tell me truly why they’re coming to me to help them develop their style.

What’s your personal style like?

I always follow a color palette. “Extra” is probably the best way I can describe it. I’ll either dress like a princess or a 12-year-old boy.