A Triple Crown Winner with Endless Outdoor Space in Miami Township

Photograph courtesy Tim Spanagel, Cincy Snaps

Address: 8337 War Admiral Dr., Miami Township

Price: $1,175,000

Tucked away on a street named in honor of the fourth winner of the Triple Crown (and noted rival of Seabiscuit in the 1938 Match Race of the Century) 8337 War Admiral Dr. presents an opportunity to connect fully with nature without sacrificing on nearby niceties. Down a winding, densely wooded driveway, nine acres of peace awaits. It’s a pocket oasis, with lush foliage as far as the eye can see. The sense of privacy isn’t merely an illusion because the property backs up to a nature preserve, so there’s nary a neighbor in sight.

Photograph courtesy Tim Spanagel, Cincy Snaps

Built in 1994, the home has been lovingly maintained, with updates throughout. “It’s a one-of-a-kind property,” says co-listing agent Brad Feldhaus. “The house itself is just incredible.” Utilizing both brick and siding, the architectural style leans transitional. Tasteful landscaping adorns the front, creating an immediate impression of warmth and welcome. There’s more than meets the eye from the sidewalk, as the full expanse of a large, rear deck and walkout basement can’t be seen until you walk around the side of the house.

Photograph courtesy Tim Spanagel, Cincy Snaps

Once inside, the home is quick to surprise again. Its interior is light-filled, with a great room that features a wood-clad, vaulted ceiling. Its soaring height perfectly showcases the ample natural light of the main level. Natural stone on the floor-to-ceiling fireplace contributes an element of roughhewn texture, which grounds the space and maintains balance amidst the otherwise bright palette.

Photograph courtesy Tim Spanagel, Cincy Snaps

It’s a room that can handle all those simple—yet wonderful—family moments, from movie nights around the fireplace to vibrant summertime cookouts. There’s quick access to the deck from here, which allows flexibility for indoor/outdoor enjoyment. “The home has an outdoor barbecue area, pergola, bar, and fire pit,” explains Feldhaus. “It’s great for entertaining.”

Photograph courtesy Tim Spanagel, Cincy Snaps

The 2,415-square-foot floor plan flows easily from room to room, with a semi-open concept that connects the spaces comfortably while still maintaining a discernible distinction. The kitchen is large and well-equipped to handle big dinners, holiday parties, weekend brunches, and more. Amenities are plentiful, including Wolf and Sub-Zero appliances, sprawling granite counters, and generous cabinet storage. There are two islands—one with a cooktop and prep space, while the other offers seating, plus a second sink. Just off the kitchen, a screened porch wraps around and connects to the living room on the other side. It’s a peaceful space, with rustic beams and warm tones that complement the natural surroundings.

Photograph courtesy Tim Spanagel, Cincy Snaps

Across three levels, there are five bedrooms and four bathrooms. The primary suite sits on the main level, off the foyer, for optimal convenience. In the lower level, the basement feels decidedly un-basement-like thanks to numerous windows and streaming sunshine. Its walkout style ensures that the upstairs theme of indoor/outdoor connection remains intact here, too. The sizable space can be customized to suit a vast array of needs. It comes equipped with another cozy fireplace, wet bar, rec room, and more.

Photograph courtesy Tim Spanagel, Cincy Snaps

All of these factors prove the apple doesn’t fall too far from the tree. A house on War Admiral Drive is destined to have a winning combination of enviable features.