Guardia Pizza & Bar is Serving Up Big Flavors from a Snug Space

Photograph by Andrew Doench

Last July, the owners of Delwood on Mt. Lookout square opened their newest concept: Guardia Pizza & Bar. At less than 1,000 square feet, it’s worth the squeeze for date nights or drinks with an old friend. Just make sure you come hungry—the pizzas here are large and loaded. Tabletop seating offers prime views (and smells) of the pizza-making station, but on a busy night when seating is scarce, staff are more than willing to engage in a friendly chat at the bar. Try the Hugo Spritz, a light and fresh counterpart to the Aperol, made with St-Germain elderflower liqueur, prosecco, and fresh sprigs of mint. Then pregame your meal with a meatball, which comes coated in red sauce and sprinkled with grated Parmesan.

When it’s time for pizza, you can build your own 12- or 18-inch pie (choosing from an 18-topping menu), but we’re partial to The Works. Guardia’s version of a supreme is piled high with pepperoni, sausage, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, and black olives, and it’s a two-man job to take down even half of the pie. If that sounds like too much, the restaurant offers pizza-by-the-slice from its walk-up window. The Burrata is a savory classic—housemade red sauce, mozzarella, freshly shaved Parmesan, basil, and a drizzle of olive oil—with a drool-worthy cheese pull. Just make sure you get a napkin (or five) for the road—it takes two hands to hold one slice.

Guardia Pizza & Bar, 3200 Linwood Ave., Mt. Lookout, (513) 800-5424