A Meaningful Backyard Ceremony Keeps This Big Day Low Key

Derrick and Kyle met through what Derrick calls “a simple act of kindness” while exchanging documents in the course of their work for Huntington Bank—Derrick in Columbus and Kyle in Cincinnati—but their first in-person meeting was during Columbus Pride, when they met up to run the weekend’s kickoff 5k together. As soon as Derrick saw Kyle round the corner, it was love at first sight. “I knew he was the one,” Derrick says.

For the October 16, 2021, ceremony in their Southgate backyard, the couple got creative with color instead of opting for classic black tuxes. Kyle wore navy blue, while Derrick opted for a bold shade of green. At the end of the night, a downtown sparkler sendoff surrounded by their closest friends capped off a beautiful day.

PHOTOGRAPHY: Steph Keller Photography | CEREMONY: The couple’s backyard | RECEPTION: Nicholson’s Tavern & Pub | FLOWERS: Flohemian Floral Design | CAKE: Nothing Bundt Cakes | CATERING: Nicholson’s Tavern & Pub | SUITS: Ace Custom Tailors (Louisville) | FAVORS: Locust Creek Caramel Apples

