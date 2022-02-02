Good Bones: Our Favorite Local Renovation Projects

Take a before-and-after look at some of our favorite local renovation projects.

Photograph by Laura Thomason

NKY Fixer Upper

When Laura Thomason first set eyes on this Dayton, Kentucky, home in early 2020, she knew it was a diamond in the rough—and it would be worth unearthing. A lover of all things vintage and handmade, Thomason took a blank canvas and filled it with eclectic finds from anywhere and everywhere.

Photograph by Allie Martin

Camera-Ready

After the pandemic hit, multimedia pro Allie Martin turned a space in her one-bedroom apartment into a WFH TV studio. With a built-in greenscreen, she’s now ready to go live from her living room. Special details like a custom-built desk made from the old Xavier University basketball court make the office entirely her own.

Photograph courtesy Ryan Slicer

The Runningfawn Remodel

Instead of playing it safe, Ryan and Leah Slicer of Rylea Design + Build LLC dialed into the mid-century charm of this Monfort Heights flip and ran with color. Their bold selections include this deep blue backsplash anchoring the modernized kitchen.

Photograph by Justin Sheldon Photography

The Ashland Flip

Flipping power couple Jessica and Ricky Rettinger of Hazelwood Homes kept the best original details (the grand staircase and stained glass windows) in this Norwood stunner, but gutted the rest. The result? A character-filled home that strikes the perfect balance between bright and moody.